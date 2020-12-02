MADISON — Twenty-three Wisconsin companies from 18 communities, including from the southeastern part of the state, have been named finalists for the 2020 MARKETPLACE Governor’s Awards, which honors outstanding Wisconsin businesses owned by minorities, women and service-disabled veterans.
More than 81 nominations were received recognizing the achievements of Wisconsin businesses of all sizes and industries. Winners will be announced Dec. 8.
Businesses will be honored in three categories: the Outstanding Large and Small Business Awards, which recognize established businesses that have demonstrated the capacity to grow over the past years and have plans for continued expansion in the future; and the Rising Star Award, which honors businesses established after 2016 that have demonstrated strong growth potential.
Awards are given to Wisconsin companies that are certified as a minority-owned business enterprise, woman-owned business enterprises or service-disabled veteran- owned businesses.
Some of the finalists are: Hurt Electric Inc., Menomonee Falls; Premier Medical Staffing Services LLC, West Allis; B & D Contractors Inc., New Berlin; Crawford Evaluation Group, Waukesha; Your Personal Gardener LLC, Mukwonago; and De Vor Communications LLC, Germantown.