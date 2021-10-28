MEQUON — A lot of numbers have been thrown out for consumption about the academic performance of students in the Mequon-Thiensville School District.
The organizers of the Restore MTSD effort have shared countless graphics that show a decline in several areas and say that is why their four candidates in Tuesday’s recall election deserve to unseat four of the current board members.
Incumbents and their supporters in the Coalition to Support MTSD say many of those numbers are being taken out of context or are flat-out wrong.
The short answer to the broader question is, yes, some indicators of academic performance have shown a decline in recent years. The other fact is, MTSD remains one of the elite school districts in the state.
The pandemic has also thrown a wrench into the normal measures of achievement, particularly with the spring 2020 shutdown of schools, the cancellation of some state exams and subsequent occasional shifts to online learning during school closures last year.
There are countless metrics that one can use to interpret whether a student is learning, but two of the most widely used are: The ACT exam, given to all 11th-graders to measure college and career readiness The Forward Exam, a state exam given in the spring that gauges how well students are doing in relation to the Wisconsin Academic Standards. It measure English Language Arts for kids in grades 3-8; science for those in grades 4 and 8; and social studies for students in grades 4, 8 and 10.
Other valid measures include the ACT Aspire, which is a mandatory exam taken by ninth- and 10th-graders each spring as an indicator of how they will perform on the ACT.
The Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction also provides a one-stop-shop option for measuring performance with its annual Accountability Report Cards, which uses a combination of the tools cited above.
MTSD itself also has internal milestones that it sets for its students and measures annually.
ACT scores
According to limited data released last week by the DPI, the average ACT composite score for juniors who took the test last spring was 22.5, down from 23.7 in 2020 and down from 23.9 in 2019.
Some MTSD School Board members have cautioned people from going back too far as a comparison or looking at the wrong data, because it has only been since the spring of 2015 that the state began requiring all 11th-graders to take the exam, versus seniors who chose to take the exam. For example, Homestead seniors who graduated in 2020 and took the ACT that year had a composite score of 24.7.
MTSD Superintendent Matthew Joynt added during the School Board meeting Monday that fewer universities and colleges are requiring the test as a post-secondary consideration. In fact, Joynt said that according to the National Center for Fair and Open Testing, over 1,700 U.S. colleges and universities will not require the ACT from applicants seeking to enroll in the fall of 2022. He said last year, there was about a 20% to 22% drop in students in the Homestead graduating class who took the exam.
Forward Exam
The DPI also released its 2020-21 Forward results last week, though it has cautioned against comparing them to recent years because they were taken during the pandemic. Among the findings: At least 60% of students tested proficient or advanced in English Language Arts (ELA). Less than 15% of MTSD students tested below basic across time accordingly.
Joynt said the scores put MTSD students in the top 5% in the state.
56.4% tested advanced or proficient in mathematics. Joynt noted that the MTSD has remained in the top 7% of districts in the state in mathematics.
Joynt said that “notable achievement gaps” remain present for students of color and special education student groups. He said those gaps are closing, but still very present.
According to the district, it is important to note that school closures and other COVID-19 mitigation measures have affected multiple facets of students’ academic progress.
“We have work to do and the staff members here in the school district are heavily engaged in supporting our students and meeting their needs. This is the purpose of developing an Academic Recovery Plan — a guide with goals aligned to the board’s strategic plan that was approved in March 2021,” Joynt said.
Complete Accountability Report Cards are expected to be released in mid to late November.
To search the DPI’s Wisconsin Information System for Education dashboard, go to https://bit.ly/3bhuFUD.
To view the MTSD Academic Recovery Plan, go to https://bit.ly/3vQnOuM.