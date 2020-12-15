NEW BERLIN — Tim Tully was a gentleman, a true leader, and above all, a dedicated father and husband.
The former mayor of New Berlin died Saturday, leaving behind three adult daughters, his wife of 47 years, Patricia, and a wealth of gratitude from those he served for and with. His death — caused by a pulmonary embolism and cardiac arrest — was unexpected, said his eldest daughter Jaimy Tully. He was 70 years old and an avid runner. He was born on Christmas Day.
Tully was New Berlin’s mayor from 1985 to 1993. He was reportedly the youngest mayor to serve the city at that time, and perhaps since.
Jenny Johnson, who was Tully’s executive assistant during his two terms in office, remembered the young mayor as a true leader — one who took a team approach to his job and gave credit where credit was due.
“His number one concern was the people. He truly made sure everyone received the recognition they deserved. It wasn’t about him. It was his team that made New Berlin great,” Johnson said.
Public servant
Born in Kenosha in 1949, Tully and his wife Patricia settled in New Berlin in 1974, where he took a job in the city’s parks and recreation department. Ten years later he ran for mayor.
In addition to his involvement in New Berlin, he was known for working with other municipal leaders in the county and helping to boost economic development.
One of his biggest efforts was helping to create the FLOW (Fair Liquidation of Waste) coalition. Comprised of leaders from eight suburban communities, the coalition was formed to help address concerns over sewer billing by the Milwaukee Metropolitan Sewerage District.
He was also very proud of his efforts to establish the New Berlin Childcare Center in the city’s industrial park, realizing how important it was for the parents who worked there.
“He wasn’t one of the good old boys. He didn’t go out drinking with aldermen after meetings. He kind of stopped that trend,” said Johnson of her mentor.
Although he didn’t know Tully well, current New Berlin Mayor Dave Ament remembered how Tim and Patricia made a special video for the 50th anniversary of the city’s Fourth of July Commission.
“He was a very easy guy to talk to, the kind of guy where as soon as you started talking to him, you felt like you knew him forever,” Ament said.
Family man
What Tully reflected, Johnson said, was the epitome of the family man.
That’s something his three daughters can vouch for.
Speaking Thursday from Destin, Florida where the Tullys now live, Tully’s eldest daughter Jaimy recalled all the times she and her sisters spent with their dad, whether it was playing basketball in the driveway or just getting lost on a Sunday afternoon.
“When we were kids, we would hop in the car on Sundays, just us and him, and go on a ‘search for the Golden Arches,’” she said. “We would get to a fork in the road and we would all decide ‘left or right,’ and eventually we would find an adventure. One time we went flying, another time we found an old cemetery, but eventually we would end up at McDonald’s.”
The Tully girls also spent a lot of time at City Hall, and city events, taking part in tree lightings and parades.
“We would run around and play in the bowels of City Hall. We called it ‘silly hall,’” Jaimy said.
Devoted husband
Tully’s devotion to his wife, Patricia, was also strong.
“Him and my mom, they loved each other the moment they met. Even last weekend they were just talking about how they were best buds, how they just loved doing everything together, and that these were the best years of their life,” Jaimy said. “He used to say ‘blessed art thou among women,’ because he had all his girls around him. He was just proud of everything we did.”
The Timothy K. Tully Memorial Fund has been established in Tully’s honor and can be found at https://www.gofundme.com/f/tim-tully-memorial-fund.
Memorial arrangements have yet to be determined due to the pandemic.