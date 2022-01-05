BROOKFIELD — While some residents in Brookfield may not have had their trash picked up for a while, they can expect it to be collected this week.
Public Works Director Tom Grisa said on Dec. 31, Brookfield ended its contract with Waste Management, which it had directly with the company for about a year and with a company that was subsequently bought out by Waste Management for about six years before that.
As the end of the year and contract approached, Grisa said, Waste Management’s garbage pickups in the city were delayed.
“They got further and further behind,” he said.
The result, he said, is that some residents may have not had a much-needed pickup days after the holidays.
“We’re really not pleased with Waste Management’s performance this week,” he said.
Brookfield Mayor Steve Ponto also said that since Waste Management took over Advanced Disposal in 2020, and especially after the first six months of the company’s service, the quality of garbage collection services in Brookfield has also dropped.
“We’re really frustrated with Waste Management,” he said.
However, Lynn Morgan, a public affairs manager for Waste Management’s upper Midwest region, said that the reason for last week’s delays is the company is currently short-staffed because of COVID-19. She said that this staffing issue led to the company being unable to pick up trash in Brookfield on Wednesday and Thursday last week.
“We sincerely apologize for any inconvenience,” she said.
At the start of the new year, though, Grisa said a new company called Green For Life took over garbage collection in the city, and he said he believes the company will do a great job servicing residents.
Morgan also noted that Waste Management informed the new company of the current situation in Brookfield.
Last week’s problems aside, Grisa also said residents can expect a one-day delay in their garbage pickup this week because of the holiday. He also said that anyone who wants an appliance picked up should call Green For Life directly, as the company does not pick up those items during standard garbage collections.
Anyone who is uncertain about what day their garbage is picked up can view an online map at https://bit.ly/3ztrEf5.