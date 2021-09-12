A Waukesha engine that saved lives

WAUKESHA — As people reflect on the events of 9/11, there’s a group of former Waukesha Engine employees who will be thinking about the role a V12 diesel engine-generator — one made right here in the city of Waukesha — played in the rescue efforts that fateful Tuesday.
The engine, which is now part of the Waukesha Engine Historical Society collection located at the former Waukesha Engine factory, 1101 W. St. Paul Ave., was one of six Waukesha Engine generators that were in the World Trade Center basement when the towers were struck by hijacked commercial jetliners.
According to Ronald Long, a former Waukesha Engine employee and president of the Waukesha Engine Historical Society, the generators provided light and power for those trying to escape during the attack.
“Looking at (the generator), it just gives you shivers and goosebumps,” Long told the Freeman in 2016. “If electricity goes out, the generator was designed to kick on immediately. It kicked on and gave electricity (to the building) until the basement flooded. Quite a few people were saved because our units were running.”
According to that 2016 Freeman story, the V12 diesel generating units, each rated at 1200 kilowatts, were located on the west side of Tower One. The units were sold by Kraft Power and water from the Hudson River was used to power their heat exchanger.
The engines also proved to be essential in other buildings in Manhattan after the attack. As the towers were collapsing on 9/11, the Federal Reserve Bank, a gold repository located two blocks from the towers, lost power as well. Four of Waukesha Engine’s diesel engine generator units immediately started up and ran for two weeks following the attack, according that same 2016 Freeman story.
In the end, three of the six engines were declared unsalvageable and were scrapped, two were rebuilt, and one resides at the Waukesha Engine Historical Society.
For Long, the World Trade Center generator owned by the society is a keepsake of sorts.
“We wanted it back because we made it. People come here from throughout the world for our training center and they ask to see it sometimes.” Long said this week. “It means the world to us to have it.”