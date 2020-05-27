MILWAUKEE — Advocate Aurora Health announced Tuesday that they have partnered with Premier Inc. to acquire a minority stake in Prestige Ameritech, the largest domestic manufacturer of face masks.
This system is among 15 nationwide working to invest in manufacturing to create a resilient supply chain for essential medical products.
Advocate Aurora Health is committing an equity investment and purchasing a portion of all masks used annually from Prestige Ameritech for up to six years with a possible three-year renewal.
CEO of Advocate Aurora Health Jim Skogsbergh said their supply chain team has been scouring the globe to ensure their front line workers have the personal protective equipment they need.
“It’s clear that over reliance on foreign manufacturers has been a driving cause of the issues care providers across the country have faced these past two months,” Skogsbergh said.
“By funding domestic production, we intend to change that landscape and create a more diverse, reliable supply chain so that we can keep our workforce safe and healthy and continue to provide high quality care to the communities we’re so proud to serve.”
According to Aurora, 80% of PPE products come from China and Southeast Asia, which became a problem as nations closed their borders and prevented U.S. access to these supplies. In contrast, Prestige Ameritech is a domestic supply chain with 100% of its business with U.S. customers.
Premier Inc. President Michael Alkire said the agreement and the added domestic supply it enables would not be possible without Advocate Aurora’s commitment.
“They deserve recognition for their leadership and for their real work to bring supplies back home to America,” he said.
The financial terms of the agreement were not disclosed.