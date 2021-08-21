WAUKESHA — Mojib Rasuli was a child walking to school when he was beaten by the Taliban. He recalled they’d objected to his school clothing, which was not the traditional style.
Rasuli’s mother was a teacher and his father was a police officer and member of the army. They lived in a house in Kabul. “When the Taliban came in power (the) second day my parents decided to leave,” he said. “I remember that day.”
The family fled to Iran in 1996 and Rasuli remembers asking his father at about 4 a.m. what was going on. “My dad said ‘you will understand when you’re a father,’ and now I do, because I have two kids,” he said.
Iran offered relief from the turmoil in Afghanistan, but Rasuli said his parents did not want their children to grow up there. They eventually came to Azerbaijan, where Rasuli met the woman who became his wife, Narmin.
The family found a refugee opportunity to come to the United States and were accepted just days before 9/11, which delayed their arrival until 2003. They’d had the opportunity to come to either the U.S. or Canada and chose the former, with one reason being family members had attended the University of Wisconsin-Madison and had good things to say.
“We were so happy,” Rasuli recalled. “We were going somewhere that was going to be our home (and) build a better life.”
He said he understands what others are experiencing in Afghanistan now. “Right now, what’s going on over there... I cannot speak on behalf of them but I totally understand the pain because I have been there. I know how it is.”
Once in the U.S., the Rasulis met Tom and Sonia Danuser, who served on a committee with Lutheran Social Services to help the family get their start in a new country and become self-sufficient.
“I don’t know why but their family kind of just clung to Sonia and I,” Tom Danuser said. “We just kind of became a part of their family as they became a part of ours.”
Rasuli, who was 20 by the time he came to the U.S., enrolled in English as a Second Language courses at Waukesha County Technical College and his three younger brothers enrolled in school — two graduated from Waukesha South High School and one from Waukesha North. Tom taught Rasuli how to drive in the WCTC parking lot and he learned to parallel park in their driveway between step ladders.
Sonia Danuser recalled one of Rasuli’s brothers riding his bicycle to the grocery store he worked at when they first came to Waukesha. “He would ride unless the snow was too deep,” she said. “The work ethic is just remarkable.”
Mojib and Narmin now have two children, a 10-year-old daughter and a seven-year-old son. “They get treated the same as other students, just the same as they treat everybody else,” he said. “They have friends from different places, different cultures. They have black friends, they have white friends, they have Hispanic friends.”
Narmin recalled how when she heard others speaking about events in Afghanistan and told them her husband was an Afghan, they were surprised. Rasuli said he wants others to see his family works hard and wants to build something for their community.
Part of that mission is the coffee shop Mojib and Narmin are building at a property they own at 410 Wisconsin Ave. in Waukesha. He said the project is about offering something to the community rather than a monetary pursuit — it’s dubbed Waukesha Cafe House and is planned to open in 2022. He said he hopes the buildings nearby see similar projects: “That’s how things start.”
Looking ahead, Rasuli said he wants to eventually write a book about his story and his family’s story, to help communicate that journey. For now, he said he’s happy to help people coming to this country as well as those here now.
“I’m raising two kids,” Rasuli said. “I’m hoping they do 10 times better than I did.”