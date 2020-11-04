MEQUON — Teacher Deb Andraca has unseated longtime District 23
Assembly Rep. Jim Ott.
With 97% of the precincts reporting their results as of midnight,
Andraca was leading by 1,324 votes. All votes are unofficial until
canvassed.
She issued a statement late Tuesday night.
“I want to thank my opponent, Jim Ott, for his 14 years of public
service. I am so honored to be the next representative of the 23rd
Assembly District and I am humbled to have earned voters’ trust,”
Andraca wrote. “I look forward to working with all of my
constituents, whether or not their vote was cast for me. I promise to
listen, to work hard, and to earn the support of the people of this
district each day.”
Andraca noted the 1,000 signatures she received on her initial
campaign petition — five times the required amount — and said they
were a “clear sign” the district is ready for new representation.
She noted the overwhelming support of volunteers around the district.
“Because of you, we can start to bring fair maps to Wisconsin, pass
better gun laws and bounce back from the COVID-19 crisis,” she said.
Andraca, of Whitefish Bay, said she entered the race because Ott
“refused to support common sense gun laws” and that it was time for
new leadership in Madison.