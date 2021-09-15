FILE - In this Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, file photo, New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton, second from left, watches players warm up before an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers in Jacksonville, Fla. Six unidentified members of the Saints coaching staff, a player and a nutritionist have tested positive for COVID-19, two people familiar with the situation said, Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021. The people spoke with The Associated Press on Tuesday on condition of anonymity because the team and NFL had not made a public statement about the matter. The names of those who tested positive were not expected to be released in the short term because of federal medical privacy laws. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack, File)