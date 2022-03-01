This undated photo provided by Melissa Varela shows her, her husband Mitchell Varela and their daughter Vivian, who was killed in a 2015 car accident. The Arizona Supreme Court on Tuesday, March 1, 2022, allowed the Varela's wrongful death lawsuit accusing Fiat Chrysler of failing to install automatic emergency braking systems on the Jeep Grand Cherokee that rear-ended Melissa's car to proceed. The court rejected arguments from lawyers for Jeep parent company Fiat Chrysler, now part of Stellantis, that the National Highway Transportation Safety Administration's decision not to require the devices pre-empted the state lawsuit. (Melissa Varela via AP)