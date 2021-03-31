Trying to characterize the 2021 Lamborghini Huracán Evo Spyder is difficult, but let me try.
Extravagant, flamboyant, exaggerated, extreme, speedy, fast, brisk, rapid, quick, sharp, alert, loud, vocal, magnetic, alluring, compelling, captivating, charismatic, fun, entertaining, amusing, exciting, intoxicating, exhilarating, elating, thrilling, stirring, stimulating and rousing, it’s easy to love the 2021 Lamborghini Huracán Evo Spyder, the convertible version of the Huracán Evo mid-engine coupe.
Some might argue it’s the quarter-million-dollar-plus price tag, which makes it all but unattainable for most drivers, that drives the adoration. Perhaps.
But those saying such things haven’t driven it. That’s when its true personality, one that’s far different from the Lamborghinis of old, reveals itself.
Lamborghinis once were temperamental beasts, with styling that was notable for its lack of restraint. That changed in 1998, when Volkswagen Group bought Lamborghini, adding a measure of civility and styling restraint without taming the brand’s riotous nature. The result is one of the world’s finest line of supercars, ones that are even more desirable than those produced under the auspices of company founder and tractor manufacturer Ferruccio Lamborghini.
Introduced in 2014, the Huracán soon spawned a number of variants, including the Performante, featuring aerodynamic enhancements, and the Evo, with all-wheel drive. This was followed a rear-wheel-drive version, allowing those who prefer to let it all hang out at the track to do exactly that.
Its engine, a 5.2-liter V-10, is manufactured in Neckarsulm, Germany and is shared with its corporate cousin the Audi R8. Producing 610 horsepower through a seven-speed dual-clutch gearbox, it produces a deep rumble at idle, intensifying to racetrack loud at full scream. Unlike a smaller turbocharged mill, this is an engine that speaks with authority and delivers what it promises.
It begins the minute you plop yourself into the carbon shell driver’s seat and reach between your legs to adjust the seat with the large lever. The driving position is classically Italian: knees bent, arms outstretched. Next, flip up the cover on the ignition switch and hit the red starter button. Flip the steering-wheel-mounted paddle shifter and bury the throttle as it works through the gears, delivering an acoustically satisfying symphony: Bwah-Bwah-Bwah! Noise fills the cabin as engine power swells, producing a whiplash-inducing shove.
With a 0-62 mph time of 3.5 seconds, it’s not the fastest supercar out there, but none are as passionately vibrant or as aurally flamboyant. It’s a sensation that connects directly to your central nervous system, electrifying your synapses with a heavy jolt of automotive testosterone. This isn’t a car; it’s Y-chromosomes shod with Pirelli P Zeroes.
Aiding and abetting this fast trip to magistrate’s court is a new Performance Traction Control System, or P-TCS in Lambo lingo. This is your Huracán’s driving mode selector that consists of Strada, Sport and Corsa. Strada is the mildest of the three, minimizing rear-wheel slippage and managing torque delivery on low-adhesion surfaces. Sport allows the rear wheels to slide and skate during acceleration, although torque is limited so the driver can control the car. Corsa optimizes the car’s traction when cornering in high-performance conditions. As you might expect, Sport and Corsa also offer the most thrilling aural entertainment. These modes are best experienced on a track, which I didn’t have access to doing my test drive. I had to suffice with I-95 in South Florida, a driving experience that’s much like a video game – except that you only have one life.
To say that the Lambo is a perfect accessory for safely navigating this endless gray ribbon populated by asphalt Andrettis is an understatement. Its engine note is pure evil, causing most drivers to pull aside and let you pass. The exceptions are white panel vans, whose exact business is suspiciously unknowable, and Toyota Corollas. While feedback is fairly good, there’s not as much as in some competitors. The flip side is that its endearingly forgiving nature makes it an easy machine to pilot around town.
When it comes time to lower the top, you’ll find it happens in a mere 17 seconds at speeds up to 31 mph. Once down, you’ll find wind management is excellent, even at high speed.
Still, you can’t consider the Huracán as anything other than a thrill machine, automotive couture of the highest order. That’s because any sense of practicality is non-existent, although that shouldn’t be a surprise given this car’s mission. Aside from the glovebox and two shallow map pockets, there’s no interior storage. And the front trunk is hardly better.
But I do love the turn signals, which are activated by a simple toggle switch on the steering wheel spoke, nestled by your left thumb. If every automaker used this design, more people might actually use them.
If you noticed I haven’t said anything about the infotainment system, that’s because unlike most vehicles, which try to make up for their deficiencies through a heavy helping of technology, it’s the least interesting part of the car. Yes, it has an 8.4-inch vertical touchscreen that controls the audio system, climate control and other functions, including Apple CarPlay, Amazon Alexa integration and voice-control technology. Given the cabin is far from quiet, none of this will matter.
For this raging bull is a racecar disguised as a daily driver, a raging bull of uncompromising fun and refinement. Words hardly do it justice.