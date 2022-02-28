Well, where did this come from?
Hyundai’s Tucson was always a decent competitor, but for 2022 it has blossomed into a vehicle that’s far more than competitive; it heads to the top of the compact crossover class. Well, almost. I still have a place in my heart for the Mazda CX-5. No automaker better marries agility with an upscale élan and reasonable price.
But a case can be made that the redesigned 2022 Hyundai Tucson is nipping at the CX-5’s heels while outclassing many of its mainstream competitors, including the Toyota RAV-4, Nissan Rogue, Honda CR-V and Ford Escape and Ford Bronco Sport.
Yup, it’s that good.
Let’s start with its face, where triangular diamond-shaped LED headlights blend with the similar shaped grille texture, allowing them to disappear somewhat. That angularity reappears throughout the Tucson’s body shell, a look the company calls “parametric design.” It certainly lends the vehicle a dynamic, modern appearance. That said, the side window shape is cliched, as it’s the same one being used by every other automaker. But at least Hyundai adds a metallic flourish at its trailing end to give it a bit of distinction. The whole look hangs together a whole lot better than the larger Santa Fe, with a dynamic sporty demeanor that’s quite fetching.
Climb inside and you’ll be treated to a very stylish interior, with fit and finish that’s a clearly superior to what we’ve come to expect from a Tucson. Door trim wraps into the instrument panel, with seams lining up, a particularly difficult manufacturing feat.
The interior has a distinctly modernist vibe, with a push-button automatic transmission shifter, and a 10.3-inch touchscreen (an 8-inch screen is standard) with standard Apple CarPlay and Android Auto capability. But you'll have to make do with the smaller 8-inch screen if you want wireless Apple CarPlay. Below it is a touch-sensitive climate control panel all nestled in a center stack that feels more upmarket than you’d expect. It even comes with built-in nature sounds, so if the sound of a gentle rain relaxes you, you can play it while driving. How thoughtful.
Beyond its design, this new Tucson is larger and roomier than the 2021 model. The new model is the long-wheelbase version of the Tucson; a shorter one is available in other markets. This might explain why the new Tucson is 6.1 inches longer, 0.6 inch wider and 0.6 inch taller than before. Passenger volume grows by six cubic feet, to 108.2 cubic feet, while cargo volume increases by 7.7 cubic feet, to a very generous 38.7 cubic feet with all seats in use.
The added space is immediately apparent when you climb into the saddle, where head and leg room are plentiful. The power driver’s seat could be tilted at the forward edge, which is always appreciated by longer-legged drivers. But the wide center console intrudes on leg space, and its hard plastic construction isn’t particularly comfortable when your leg rests against it for a period of time. Rear seat space proves generous as well, and the cabin remains remarkably quiet at speed.
Offered in SE, SEL, SEL Convenience, SEL Premium, N Line, XRT and Limited trims, the 2022 Tucson can be fitted with a traditional gas engine, or hybrid and plug-in hybrid models. Hyundai provided a Tucson Limited for a week of test driving. Both front-wheel and all-wheel drive models are offered.
While there wasn’t a chance to sample the hybrid models, the standard 187-horsepower 2.5-liter four-cylinder engine proves to be its most mundane part. While initial acceleration from a stop is strong, reaching 60 mph takes longer than you might like. The 8-speed automatic shifts smoothly and promptly, and manually downshifting can help make the most of the available power. Fuel economy was about what you’d expect from an all-wheel-drive compact crossover at 25 mpg in combined driving.
Given that, you might want to consider the pricier hybrid models instead, as the turbocharged 1.6-liter four and its electric motor provides a beefier 227 horsepower in the hybrid, and 261 horsepower in the plug-in.
While you might wish for more power, you will appreciate the Tucson's handling.
It makes for a surprisingly adept dance partner, confidently tackling corners with the utmost poise and accurate steering. Its firm suspension ably soaks up most bumps, with only the worst road shocks making their way through. But the Tucson’s most impressive trait is its demeanor at highway speed, providing an aura that punches above its status.
It makes for a compact crossover that’s among the best you can buy in its class. It’s a true surprise, although in retrospect it shouldn’t be. Hyundai is firing on all cylinders these days, and the 2022 Hyundai Tucson is proof of their continued excellence.
2022 Hyundai Tucson Limited AWD
Base price: $25,500-$36,500
Engine: 2.5-liter four-cylinder
Horsepower/Torque: 187/178 pound-feet
EPA fuel economy (city/highway): 24/29 mpg
Observed fuel economy: 25 mpg
Fuel required: 87 Octane
Length/Width/Height: 182.3/73.4/65.6 inches
Ground clearance: 8.3 inches
Payload: 1,100 pounds
Cargo capacity: 38.7-74.7 cubic feet
Towing capacity: 2,000 pounds