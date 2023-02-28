When it comes to holidays, Valentine’s Day is one that many could do without. It's a day when you're supposed to make a gesture proving your love to your other half. But come on; if you really love someone, you prove it to them every day. Why make a big deal about a holiday that’s intended to guilt-trip you into buying something utterly ephemeral to prove your love.
Of course, if you must insist on buying your beloved something, why not make it something truly useful, like an 2023 Audi Q3?
Now, I can hear you saying, “Come on, Larry, that costs a whole lot more than a dozen roses or a wine-of-the-month club subscription.” And I would say, sure it is. But isn’t your loved one worth it?
Before you answer, consider this.
For the new model year, Audi’s smallest U.S.-market trucklet gets some welcome updates. Offered in 40 Premium or Premium Plus trim as well as 45 Premium or Premium Plus trim, LED headlights are now standard on all models. There’s new footwear as well, with standard 18-inch 5-spoke wheels or optional 19-inch 20-spoke wheels, which come with the newly optional Black Optic Package on Premium trims. Fresh 20-inch wheels with summer tires are available on the Q3 45 once the Black Optic Package is ordered.
OK, so it’s fair to call these changes a bit of a Botox injection in the hotly contested compact luxury SUV segment. But it adds a bit of glamour to an already satisfying package.
The Audi Q3 has more than its share of competition, which ranges from the Lexus NX and Lincoln Corsair, to the Volvo XC40, Jaguar E-Pace, Maserati Grecale, BMW X1 and Mercedes-Benz GLA/GLB.
Like those vehicles, the Q3 is powered by a four-cylinder engine, but for 2023, it’s an all-new affair. Yet regardless of which trim you opt for, you’ll get Volkswagen Group’s ubiquitous turbocharged 2.0-liter double overhead cam four-cylinder powerplant mated to an eight-speed Tiptronic automatic transmission with Quattro all-wheel drive. Usually, all-wheel drive doesn’t come standard on base models in this class. This not only simplifies manufacturing, it also makes for an added marketing advantage. But while the engine is the same size regardless of trim, power is not.
Lower level 40 trims come with 184 horsepower and 221 pound-feet of torque, which enables an 8.6-second 0-60 mph run. Opt for a 45 model with the more muscular powerplant and you’ll have 228 horsepower and 258 pound-feet of torque under your right loafer, enough to shave 1.6 seconds from its 0-60 mph time. Asphalt Andrettis take note.
When it comes time to motor, you’ll find that the Audi Q3 delivers about what you’d expect from the brand with the four-ring logo.
It possesses the presumed poised self-assurance you’ve come to expect. Power is lively, although turbo lag is noticeable, so plan your maneuvers carefully. That said, speed isn’t as quick as you might expect. According to Audi, the base motor takes 8.6 second to reach 60 mph, while the up-lever motor does it in seven. When comes time to traverse the twisties, you’ll find the steering is somewhat light, but direct, with little excessive body lean. And its size makes it a cinch to part anywhere.
The driving experience is enhanced by the newly standard 8.8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with integrated Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. A larger 10.1-inch touchscreen is offered if size matters. Controls and the user interface prove easy-to-use. The Audi Q3’s cabin is at once convenient and contemporary in the finest Audi fashion. Particularly appreciated is the wireless charger, which holds your smartphone vertically, yet still allows you to view the screen. It’s a brilliant design. And the 15-speaker, 680-watt Sonos stereo system provided a good-sounding soundtrack.
The front seats are spacious, but as is typical in this class, rear seat legroom is dependent upon the consideration of those in front. The same can’t be said of the cargo hold; at 23.7 cubic feet, this is one compact that can schlep a lot of dreck. And there are even grocery bag hooks, a thoughtful little addition too few automakers bother with.
And all of this goodness starts at $36,000. Given its solid performance, diminutive size, contemporary interior and good pricing, it makes for the perfect belated Valentine’s Day present for your beloved.
2023 Audi Q3
Base price: $36,800-$42,500
Engine: Turbocharged 2.0-liter DOHC four-cylinder
Horsepower/Torque: 228/258 pound-feet
EPA fuel economy (city/highway): 21/28 mpg
Fuel required: Regular unleaded
Length/Width/Height: 176.6/72.8/62.9 inches
Curb weight: 3,916 pounds
Cargo capacity: 23.7-48 cubic feet
Towing capacity: Not rated