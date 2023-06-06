Car buyers today face a multiplicity of choices, beginning with the fuel source that powers the vehicles. Gasoline-powered hybrids have been around for a while, and now more electric vehicles plug-in hybrid electric vehicles (PHEVs) are coming onto the market. And, of course, there are still a lot of car buyers who want to stick with gas-powered engines, which the market still offers.
For big power, Cadillac is knocking on doors and expanding its moderately popular V-series program from its sedan fleet to its flagship. I give you the 2023 Cadillac Escalade V 4WD. With a monster price tag, the behemoth of an SUV has seating for seven, second-row captain's chairs, a tall and handsome exterior, and unfathomable power at your loafers.
The 2023 Escalade V offers a handcrafted, hand-signed, turbocharged 6.2-liter V-8 engine, producing an enormous 682 horsepower and 653 pound-feet of torque. Using controls on the center console, the driver can select features to enhance exhaust sounds similar to a Corvette, as well as other suspension and interior appearance adjustments.
Having come a long way from the Escalade's first generation from 1999, the 2023 version offers premium technologies at the forefront of Cadillac design. Historically, the Escalade was an upscale Chevy Suburban with similar finishes, but now it's in a class of its own.
A 16.8 OLED infotainment screen sits perfectly in the center stack, while a 14.2 inch digital instrument cluster is present. Rear seat entertainment, heads-up display, sunroof and wireless charging are just a few of the standout features. Our test vehicle came with Super Cruise, Cadillac’s autonomous driving system that far exceeds others in the industry today. Similar to Volvo, Cadillac has really figured out how to do autonomy. Did I mention the center console refrigerator with freezer? Yup, for $700 more you have the option to keep anything you like cold.
In Grasso’s Garage, Cadillac is always popular -- not only for me to test them but also for you the reader! It always seems that Cadillac vehicles stir the most conversation among readers, and the Escalade V will be no different. As you enjoy this Cadillac and its offerings, keep in mind one thing: this is not for everyone. It's for the upscale family that has a lot to carry and needs space for cargo and passengers, as well as a lot of vehicle surface, and the power of the V handcrafted engine to boot.
This Escalade is one monster of a choice.
2023 Escalade V
MSRP: $149,195
MPG: 11 city / 16 highway / 14.7 as tested
As Tested: $154,765