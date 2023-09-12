Lets face it, when you think of long lasting, economy vehicles, Honda and Toyota are clearly top of the conversation. And if you think that Honda delivered excellence in their fifth generation of the CR-V, wait till you experience the sixth generation, the 2023 model.
With model sales exceeding 300,000 in 2021, the CR-V was ready for a redesign and one that appealed better to consumers while maintaining great values, excellent safety features and the great reliability that the CR-V has been known for since 1997. In fact, the CR-V is outright the best-selling crossover in America.
Our tester, a 2023 Honda CR-V AWD Touring Sport Hybrid, was wrapped in a beautiful Canyon River Blue, which has some metallic flake and a nice pearl to its base coat, nicely offsetting black wheels and black plastic fender wells. Powering the 2023 Honda CR-V are two motor options: a 1.5L turbo with 190 horsepower and 179 pound-feet of torque, and a two-motor hybrid system offering 204 horsepower and 247 pound-feet of torque. Did I mention towing capacity? The CR-V now offers 1,000 pounds of towing.
Interior-wise, we notice similarities to other vehicles in the fleet. The CR-V shows paddle shifters for shifting, a sporty and modern interior with accent color stitching, a honeycomb metal panel in front of the air vents and 4.4 degrees wider visibility view for an even wider overall sight. Comfort and passenger space also improved greatly with more space and reclining rear seats.
It's no secret that Honda has the mass-market economy corner covered. Its delivery of perfection to consumers is superb. With the recent revitalization of the CR-V, the sight lines are great, the interior is spacious, the engine is powerful and the gas mileage has improved. I am not sure what else Honda can do to make this even better, but they certainly have it figured out.
2023 Honda CR-V Touring Sport Hybrid
MSRP: $39,100
MPG: 40 city / 34 highway / 38.8 as tested
As Tested: $40,395