With Kia delivered outstanding vehicles in 2022, and this year looks to be no different. Their flagship Telluride delivers a huge bang for the buck and gets even better with additional models and availability.
Our week-long tester was a 2023 Kia Telluride SX-Prestige X-Pro AWD. That's a whole lot of letters in that name, but it's a vehicle I think you will come to enjoy. Back in January 2022, we experienced the Telluride SX-Prestige, which gained a lot of traction with readers of this column. With the X-Pro additions in 2023, reviewing this was a must.
In a word, the X-Pro is awesome! Additions to last year’s test model don’t include powertrain adjustments, yet we note 18-inch black wheels, all-terrain tires, exterior color offset styling, increased towing capacity, self-leveling rear suspension and tow-mode. These features, in addition to a 110V inverter outlet, make the Telluride perfect for weekend camping trips.
The Telluride X-Pro package adds 500 pounds of towing making it a total of 5,500 pounds. Similar to Honda’s Passport TrailSport, the Telluride X-Pro has a beefier look, but one that has a lot of appeal. Adding the X-Pro features to the already great Telluride just makes this vehicle that much more appealing. Telluride is a chart-topper in the 7-passenger SUV category and in Grasso’s Garage as well..
Wrapped in Midnight Lake Blue and with a Terracotta interior, our tester was flawless. It had second-row captain's seats, great storage space, and an easy-to-use 12.3-inch infotainment screen. Next to Stellantis with its UConnect system, Kia certainly has figured out usability for infotainment.
I have been a longstanding fan of the Kia Telluride; I have recommended to families, as it really fits most situations.
2023 Kia Telluride SX-Prestige X-Pro AWD
MSRP: $52,785
MPG: 18 city / 24 highway / 22.2 As Tested
As Tested: $55,120