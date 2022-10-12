As someone who flies fairly frequently, I am convinced that airline executives (who most likely fly in private jets) care only about jamming as many customers onto their flights as possible, providing the same amount of comfort afforded cattle before the slaughter.
The same is not true of cars, fortunately, which are designed with comfort as a top priority. A case in point is the all-new redesigned 2023 Range Rover Sport. A smaller, sportier rendition of the also-redesigned Range Rover, it shares its underpinnings with its larger sibling but plays the part of the more athletic, bratty baby brother with hybrid, plug-in hybrid and V-8 powertrains. While there’s no full EV version, it wouldn’t be surprising if one were to appear next year as a 2024 model.
Its appearance and reductionist design are similar to those of the larger Range Rover. Yet it has a different attitude, a quicker windshield angle, and a somewhat more pugnacious appearance. Although it has a more chiseled back end than its smooth, stylish sibling, it still has the capability you require. Heck, its roof rack can support 220 pounds.
Climb aboard and you’ll find a cabin with the same exquisite materials impeccably designed with a modernist eye. There are other minor differences, such the carbon fiber trim on our test vehicle. The Sport’s lower seating position, higher beltline and a taller center console that makes it feel more like a cockpit than the larger Range Rover. Similarly, the second row's legroom is less expansive, but the Sport's sporting ambitions make the second row less important.
But it still has the niceties you expect and some you may not, such as a chilled center console bin large enough to hold and a wireless device charger. A 13.1-inch curved multimedia touchscreen and 13.7-inch digital instrument cluster lend the cabin a high-tech appeal. Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are standard. And the 1,430-watt, 29-speaker Meridian Signature sound system is so excellent that it reveals the audio flaws in digitally recorded music.
Given its station, it may not surprise you that the Sport can be fitted with a variety of powertrains.
The base P360 SE comes with a 3.0-liter turbocharged straight-six mild hybrid, generating 355 horsepower and 369 pound-feet of torque. Choose the P400 SE Dynamic instead and that jumps to 395 horsepower and 406 pound-feet of torque. You can also opt for the P440e Autobiography, equipped with the same gas engine, but mated to a 105-kilowatt electric motor and a 31.8-kilowatt-hour battery pack that allows it to travel 48 miles on electricity alone while providing 434 horsepower and 619 pound-feet of torque. However, the P530 First Edition is the sportiest of Sports, with its twin-turbocharged 4.4-liter V-8 producing 523 horsepower and 553 pound-feet of torque and reaching 60 mph in 4.3 seconds. Yum.
All the Range Rover Sports have an air suspension, all-wheel steering, an electronic active differential with torque vectoring to improve handling. Adaptive off-road cruise control enhances its already impressive Terrain Response System, which includes multiple drive modes depending you what road, trail, mud bog, beach or rock-strewn hillside you’re driving over.
Despite the larger Range Rover being no slouch, the Range Rover Sport handles better. Its strongest feature is its versatility; with a turn of the Terrain Response dial, it can transform from the cozily comfortable SUV you'd expect into an agile on-road vehicle or an equally adept off-road warrior. However, its rear-wheel steering proves to be the most beneficial. Its main advantage, which is tightening the vehicle's turning radius, enables it to operate much more like a smaller vehicle, whether on the street or on the trail. And it’s the latter that’s particularly helpful when in a tight spot.
Having had the chance to sample both a V-8 model and the upper-level plug-in hybrid, I noticed that the V-8’s swift, smooth power is always accessible whenever you need it. It also delivers just enough snarl to captivate, not irritate.
In contrast, the six-cylinder plug-in hybrid also provides plenty of power. But the battery pack and motors' additional weight affects acceleration, even if it is still fairly speedy. It’s most noticeable when attempting to pass on another car. On the plus side, It returns 21 mpg in combined city/highway driving according to the EPA, compared to 18 mpg for the V-8.
Given its abundant responsiveness, the V-8 is much more enjoyable, even if you might be tempted to choose the hybrid. But the hybrid’s ability to travel 48 miles using nothing but watts future-proofs the vehicle for a fuel-free future. And since Americans travel 29 miles a day on average, you might never need the gas engine. It’s a worthwhile trade-off.
If it seems that gracious travel is dead, then stop flying and opt for a road trip in the 2023 Range Rover Sport instead. It is the ultimate mobile servant, with an adaptable deportment and able athleticism delivered with all the civility you’d expect of a great British brand.
2023 Range Rover Sport PHEV
Base price: $104,200
Engine: Turbocharged 3.0-liter straight-six mild-hybrid
Horsepower/Torque: 434/619 pound-feet
Electric-only range: 48 miles
EPA fuel economy (combined): 21 mpg
Length/Width/Height: 195/87/72 inches
Ground clearance: 10.8 inches
Cargo capacity: 29.5-65.7 cubic feet
Towing capacity: 7,716 pounds