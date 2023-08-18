Americans love boring things. It’s why we eat white bread, American cheese and vanilla ice cream. It’s why white remains America’s top interior paint color, even if white is technically the absence of color and therefore not a color. And it’s why the Toyota Camry has been the best-selling sedan in America for 24 out of the last 25 years.
Clearly, this car is aptly named. Camry is an anglicization of the Japanese word kanmuri, meaning crown, and the Toyota Camry has long worn the stateside sales crown, outliving many American competitors, of which the oft-forgotten (even by GM) Chevrolet Malibu is the sole survivor. The Camry remains the best-selling sedan in America last year and the fifth best-selling vehicle overall.
The current Camry debuted for the 2018 model year, with a mild styling update for 2021. While a more extensive makeover is due for 2025, online reports suggest that it will remain on the current TNGA-K platform.
As before, Toyota’s midsize sedan is available as either a conventional sedan or a gas-electric Hybrid in ascending entry-level LE and sporty SE variants, as well as upscale XLE (added comfort) and XSE (enhanced sportiness) trim. Toyota provided an SE Hybrid with the Nightshade Package, which adds bronze wheels that handsomely offset the Camry’s trendy Dark Blue paint and black trim.
Otherwise, there’s much that’s familiar when it comes to its wardrobe, which still sports its distinctive appearance and looking best in darker colors.
There’s little that’s changed inside as well, as a fair bit of hard plastic survives throughout the cabin, even on the center console where the driver’s right leg rests. More padding is needed, although its adequate on the upper part of the instrument panel, where attractive stitching serves as an eye-catching visual counterpoint.
The seating position is low, but not as low as some competitors, and proves to be fairly comfortable, with a perfectly placed dead pedal on the left side, and easy-to-reach controls throughout. Outward visibility is very good, as is headroom.
The tech package is fairly good considering the current model’s age. Wired Android Auto and Apple CarPlay come standard, as does a Wi-Fi hotspot. Base LE models get a 7-inch infotainment touchscreen, while a 9-inch screen elsewhere, even though it feels small compared to newer rivals. It’s framed by buttons for shortcuts to certain functions, such as the phone. A Qi wireless phone charging pad is available, otherwise, you're stuck using USB ports.
The powertrain lineup remains unchanged as well, with base models getting a 2.5-liter four-cylinder engine and an eight-speed automatic transmission providing 203-horsepower to the front wheels. Power is adequate at best, and fuel economy is good at 32 mpg in combined city/highway driving, according to the EPA. You can choose all-wheel drive, but it reduces fuel economy to 28 mpg.
Opting for a Hybrid brings similar power, in this case 208 horsepower, while markedly improving on the fuel economy numbers. The LE Hybrid returns an astonishing 52 mpg in combined driving according to Uncle Sam, noticeably better than the SE, XSE and XLE Hybrids’ still-impressive rating of 46 mpg. The difference is undoubtedly a difference in tires, as all 2023 Camry Hybrids use lithium-ion batteries. All-wheel drive is not offered.
Comparing the fuel economy of the LE to the LE Hybrid brings a Hybrid fuel savings of $650. Given the LE Hybrid’s $2,135 higher starting price, it takes a little more than three-and-a-quarter years to break even with an LE buyer.
If that doesn't excite you, try the optional 301-horsepower V-6 in the Camry XLE or XSE. It's as much fun as you'll have in a Camry. Of course, that’s still relative. Even at its sportiest, you will never consider the Camry a sports sedan. But that’s OK, for that’s not what Camry buyers expect.
Yet it proves to be a solid performer. Still, if you’re going to put up with the base vehicle’s unremarkable power, at least choose the Hybrid and get incredible fuel economy and a far quieter driveline. Besides, the steering has some weight to it when cornering, and the Camry's brake pedal is responsive, not mushy imparting driver confidence. Even the Hybrids’ continuously variable transmission seems well-behaved. But there’s no driving joy in Mudville, only stoic dependability.
But, while many driver-assistance systems come standard, two of the most useful, a blind spot monitor and rear cross traffic alert, are a $600 option on our SE Hybrid.
In the end, the 2023 Toyota Camry SE Hybrid remains what it’s always been: a solid, upright American citizen with good cabin space, a roomy trunk, sufficient power, outstanding fuel economy, and a decades-long reputation for reliability.
And it comes at a price that’s low enough to ensure you won’t be eating Ramen noodles until it’s paid off.
2023 Toyota Camry SE Hybrid Nightshade
Base price: $30,615
Powertrain: 2.5-liter four-cylinder gas-electric hybrid
Horsepower: 208
EPA fuel economy (city/highway): 44/47 mpg
Observed fuel economy: 40 mpg
Fuel required: 87 Octane
Length/Width/Height: 192.7/72.4/56.9 inches
Ground clearance: 5.7 inches
Cargo capacity: 15.1 cubic feet
Towing capacity: 00 pounds