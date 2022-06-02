This is what earth-shattering power is all about.
Cadillac, the great American luxury brand, has had a lot of success providing ground-pounding power to its array of vehicles. For example, its fan favorite CTS-V has been a chart topper. When it comes to American power, someone has to keep up with the rest, and in typical Cadillac fashion, the 2022 CT5-V Blackwing is really a thing of beauty.
The CT5-V is really a thrill of a ride. It boasts a monster 6.2-liter supercharged V-8 engine known as the Blackwing and a six-speed manual transmission, with 668 horsepower and 659 lb.-ft. of torque. I can’t think of a comparable American four-door production vehicle.
To say this is a beast is an understatement. Adding to the power, the quad tips’ exhaust is throaty and loud, announcing that the CT5-V means business. Matched with magnetic ride controls, adaptive suspension and rear-wheel drive, this animal certainly brings everything to the table.
“The CT5-V Blackwing represents the pinnacle of performance, technology and craftsmanship from Cadillac,” said Rory Harvey, global vice president of Cadillac. “Leveraging V-Series’ success on the racetrack, the V-Series Blackwing models were developed with driver engagement and performance at the top of mind. Powered by the highest output in Cadillac’s history and with a standard six-speed manual transmission or option for an available 10-speed automatic, the customer is in control of that performance. Couple this with a standard rear-wheel drivetrain and upgraded chassis and suspension systems and you’ll find that our engineers have managed to fuse power and poise to deliver an unmatched driving experience.”
Comfort tops the list of expectations for drivers, as the Cadillac brand strongly doesn’t want this to be associated with a Chevrolet product. The CT5-V has a 10-inch infotainment system with touchscreen navigation, paired with your normal cellular adaptabilities. Massaging 18-way adjustable seats for the front row are ultra comfortable and really similar to the prior CTS-V’s luxury interior, costing an extra $6,090. Ultraview sunroof, carbon fiber package as well as ceramic carbon brakes combined for over $14,000.
Being what amounts to a Corvette with four doors, the Cadillac CT5-V is a dream machine for those who love power, enjoy luxury and want that traditional American muscle that consumers miss from the mid-1960s and ’70s. Add the modern touch of normal frills and thrills, and this six-speed monster is the real deal.
Cadillac CT5-V Blackwing
MSRP: $83,995
As tested: $109,765
MPG: 13 city, 21 highway, 16.0 as tested