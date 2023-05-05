HELL, Michigan — I first drove the electric Mustang Mach-E in Hell in late 2020. Lightning fast, liquid smooth, luridly styled, it was one of Tesla’s first serious competitors.
A lot has changed since. There are now dozens of e-SUVs on the market and Mach-E hasn’t stood still, either.
So this March I saddled up the latest Mach-E GT model and made another visit. Yes, like its sports-car namesake, Mach-E now sports a performance GT edition. How much performance? The GT packs a neck-snapping 600-pound feet of torque, which is good for 3.8 seconds zero-60 mph — identical to the two-door pony car despite carrying 25% more girth (an extra 1,000 pounds).
The new ‘Stang EV also sports Ford’s BlueCruise driver-assist software, which was not available at launch. BlueCruise became available for download in 2021 on vehicles equipped with companion hardware, and my 2023 tester had the latest, greatest Version 1.2.
I charged Mach-E to 100% (265 miles of range, which is shy of the standard AWD model’s 300) overnight and set a course for Hell the following afternoon. I quickly mirrored my Android phone to the big 15.5-inch vertical screen (wireless Android Auto standard) so I could monitor texts and calls. However, I let the native Ford navigation system guide me in order to monitor chargers along the route. While my planned round trip (including a lunch detour to Zingerman’s Deli in Ann Arbor for my favorite pastrami Reuben) was an estimated 150 miles, your mileage may vary.
Hell is not incorporated, which is perhaps why the ‘Stang didn’t respond to my directions to “Go to Hell” (the more sophisticated Google Maps does). So I was more specific: “Go to Hell Creek Ranch” — an establishment on the edge of town. On a wet 45-degree afternoon, we were off.
Unlike Tesla’s Autopilot, BlueCruise is restricted to divided highways. But I set adaptive cruise on the steering wheel, and the system did a competent job of lane centering on Oakland County’s secondary roads. When I crossed the invisible geofence line and merged onto I-96, however, a BlueCruise activation message lit up the instrument panel. We were hands-free.
BlueCruise has lagged both Autopilot and GM’s SuperCruise semi-autonomous systems, but Version 1.2 is keen to catch up. The system can’t yet self-drive to my destination like the others, but it automatically changed lanes at the flick of a stalk.
More impressively, it would sense the vehicle to the right as I eased by at 75 mph and moved a couple of feet off-center to create space. Clever, and very human-like. My Tesla Model 3, by contrast, will remain lane-centered even as it passes a semi looming next door. That’ll give you the willies.
I exited at Howell and BlueCruise handed the controls back to me.
Hell not only has the best driver’s roads in the state, but also features a dynamite general store, Go to Hell. I stopped to browse the latest merchandise and couldn’t resist a green “I Drive a Stick” T-shirt etched with a witch on a broomstick.
Unlike its GT sports-car kin, Mach-E GT doesn’t option a stick shift. But like the sports car, Mach-E achieves its 3.8 second, zero-60 dash with an automatic. Accompanied by an artificial Mustang growl.
With all-wheel drive, my GT didn’t much care if the asphalt was dry or damp. I buried the throttle on Doyle Road and the pony buried my back into the seat. The GT’s nearly 5,000-pound girth was evident, but the torque (just shy of the supercharged Mustang GT500 track king) overcame it. A right-hander onto Hadley Road rushed into view.
Ford tunes the steering and suspension magnificently in Unbridled performance mode, and the e-pony rotated competently onto Hadley. Weight became more of an issue over Hadley’s undulating, high-speed curves.
Easy, Payne, it’s an SUV.
But it’s also a Mustang, and Ford engineers have managed to make the best-handling e-ute I’ve tested. It also looks the part. While BMW and Mercedes have gambled with novel sci-fi designs for their new EVs, Ford evokes the design of its iconic sports car to compete against Tesla’s smartphone-simple lines. Smart.
The interior is a different story, and Mach-E is very Tesla-like. The minimalist interior and big touchscreen have worn well (the cloth dash inserts and awkward door handles, not so much). Unlike the knob-scrubbed Tesla, Mach-E’s melon-sized volume control and rotary shifter are welcome additions.
Going like a bat out of Hell along North Territorial Road, I made sure to stop (as I did in 2020) and snap a picture with a Model T displayed on a local farm. The 100-year difference in auto tech is irresistible.
The Model T doesn’t feature a frunk like Mach-E — but most of the EVs I’ve tested since my first Mach-E trip three years ago don’t either. That’s a missed opportunity, and Mustang takes full advantage. At Zingerman’s, I put my sandwich and groceries in the frunk so they wouldn’t get slung about the cabin when, say, I next used an interstate cloverleaf as a skid pad.
The combination of 45-degree weather, 75-mph interstates and Hell-acious fun had taken 180 miles off the battery over just 101 miles traveled. I had just 85 miles left for the 49-mile trip home. Since I have a 240-volt charger in my garage, that was enough. But if I had needed a fast charger, a quick check of the Ford’s database indicated the closest fast charger on my route was at Novi’s Walmart 30 miles away.
As I entered U.S. 23, BlueCruise recognized it as another geo-fenced divided highway and I went hands free again. Until I didn’t. Occasionally, BlueCruise encountered a stretch of road that hadn’t been mapped and the Ford would turn the steering back over to me. To make sure I was paying attention for such situations, BlueCruise watched me with a camera perched on the top of the steering column.
Keep your eyes on the road, Payne.
I arrived home in Oakland County with 30 miles left and a warning on the instrument display: “DRIVING RANGE LOW.” I immediately plugged into my garage charger. Because you never know when you gotta’ go to Hell and back.
2023 Ford Mustang Mach-E GT
Vehicle type: Battery-powered, all-wheel-drive, four-door SUV
Price: $65,795, including $1,300 destination charge ($71,195 GT as tested)
Powerplant: 88-kWh lithium-ion battery with twin electric motors
Power: 480 horsepower, 600 pound-feet of torque
Transmission: Single-speed automatic
Performance: 0-60 mph, 3.8 seconds (GT, mfr.); top speed, 124 mph
Weight: 4,962 pounds
Fuel economy: EPA est. range, 270 miles
Report card
Highs: Distinctive style; BlueCruise OTA updates
Lows: Aggressive driving drains battery; BlueCruise blindspots
Overall: 4 stars