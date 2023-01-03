The past year was a good one for auto manufacturers and consumers alike, but 2023 is here!
While the consumer market seems to still be red-hot and manufacturers are pressed to produce more vehicles, Genesis continues to evolve as a economical upscale option. In Grasso’s Garage this week, we notice this evolution on a more rapid scale with more models becoming available and some getting revitalized. The 2023 Genesis G70 is the smallest sedan in the automaker's fleet, and in my opinion it's the most appealing.
Our Sport Prestige model tester was beautiful, wrapped in Siberian Ice, an off-white snow-like color, and Sevilla Red interior with red-seat belts. Its curvatures, ride height, comfort and aesthetics are second to none, while its 19-inch wheels were an upgrade. An 8-inch infotainment system anchors the center stack, with SiriusXM, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto all standard. We noticed $8,600 in options which included a sunroof, dark chrome grille, Lexicon Premium Audio, Electronic suspension, Brembo brakes, heads-up display and a power trunk.
“Genesis’ recipe for success in the entry-luxury sedan category seems pretty straightforward, yet surprisingly few competitors have executed it as effectively as the G70," commented Karl Brauer, Executive Analyst with iSeeCars.com.
For me, the G70 is a really nice option for the right price. It delivers a lot of performance while looking great. The 3.3T engine is certainly a must, as the power is unmatched. With 365 horsepower and 387 pound-feet of torque, the G70 3.3T Sport Prestige is almost perfect.
2023 Genesis G70
MSRP: $46,750
MPG: 17 city / 26 highway / 23.7 as tested
As Tested: $56,445