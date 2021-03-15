2021-CX-30 Mazda. Always ready for the next journey, the 2021 CX-30 2.5 S is equipped with a four-cylinder Skyactiv-G 2.5-liter engine paired with a quick-shifting Skyactiv-Drive six-speed automatic transmission. This engine is rated to deliver 186 horsepower and 186 lb-ft of torque. While G-Vectoring Control Plus and front-wheel drive are standard, the CX-30 2.5 S is available with MazdaÃ¢â‚¬â„¢s predictive i-Activ all-wheel drive and off-road traction assist feature, which can help the driver when venturing on uneven terrain. (Mazda/TNS)