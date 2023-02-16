For those who miss the old Land Rover Defender, the basic, no-thrills British-built SUV that had proved its worth for decades in war and peace, in Botswana and Belgravia, Ineos Automotive has your SUV: the 2023 Ineos Grenadier.
Scheduled to reach the states mid-year, the new SUV is the first vehicle from Ineos Automotive, formed in 2017 and a division of the world’s third-largest chemical company. The privately-held concern has $65 billion in annual sales, 25,000 employees, and 39 businesses in 31 countries. So, this is one new automaker that doesn’t need a SPAC or Wall Street, for that matter.
Of course, Land Rover does build a new Defender, and it’s incredibly capable. Yet it seems as concerned with fashion as functionality, despite its proficiency. But that’s to be expected. Most sport utility vehicles aren’t what they purport to be. They’re really all-wheel-drive station wagons with airs, built for those whose total off-road endeavors consists of running over shrubbery at the end of the driveway.
That’s not the case with the 2023 Ineos Grenadier, a properly modern yet analog SUV, one that the company incongruously refers to as a Station Wagon. But it’s a true SUV in a market filled with posers.
Engineered and built with an expected lifespan of 30 years, not the usual 10, it’s endowed with tried-and-true engineering, such as body-on-frame construction, a ladder chassis, recirculating ball steering, solid front and rear axles, three locking differentials and a two-speed transfer case that you engage, not some microchip.
And as would be expected of a vehicle with such clearheaded engineering, its fashion is function.
While there are parts of the Grenadier’s wardrobe that call to mind the old Defender, such as the headlights tucked in the fender or the 70/30 split rear door, its overall shape also elicits the old Mercedes-Benz G-Wagon, particularly its door handles. And with a body constructed of steel and aluminum, it's stout enough to sit, stand or work on the bumper, fenders and hood.
But to castigate the Ineos Grenadier as imitative is to overlook its practical design. The Grenadier’s side rails feature L tracks for mounting jerry cans, shovels, rescue ramps, luggage and other items. Grab rails cut into the roof atop the rear side windows that can used as tiedown points for cargo on the roof or for attaching a canopy when parked, or to assist in accessing the roof, which can hold 750 pounds when parked and 300 pounds on the move. And there are four exterior power outlets – one near each corner.
Climb inside and you’re greeted by an unusual but well-designed instrument panel. Behind the wheel, you’ll find a small screen that displays all the important warning lights. The instrument cluster is located on a screen in the center screen actuated by a controller on the center console. Below the screen is host of switches that controls comfort and convenience features. A second, roof-mounted panel contains buttons for the driveline. The square buttons are large and widely spaced, making it easy to use them while wearing gloves.
Being a new automaker with relatively few outlets in the United States, Ineos wanted to be sure that the vehicle would be easy to service. So it’s made from common off-the-shelf parts, with servicing provided by BMW dealers – and with good reason.
BMW’s B58 turbocharged inline 3.0-liter six-cylinder gas engine powers the Grernadier through an eight-speed ZF gearbox. It’s rated at 282 horsepower and 332 pound-feet of torque and uses a Tremac transfer case, Eaton differential lockers and Brembo brakes, so parts should be easy to source – if needed. All-wheel drive is standard.
And its 35.5-degree approach angle, 36.1-degree departure angle and 10.4 inches of ground clearance allow the Grenadier to tackle any type of terrain with a refined, effortless ease that’s unmatched.
There are three trim levels: the base Grenadier, the off-road focused Grenadier Trailmaster and the swankier Grenadier Fieldmaster.
As capable as the new Land Rover Defender or Jeep Wrangler Rubicon, and proving far more refined than the latter, this boulder basher demonstrated its capabilities off-roading in the Highlands of Scotland. There is little stopping this sturdy box as it easily traverses fields of boulders, deeply rutted ridges, small streams and an icy beach. Even the downhill descent control operates without the usual jerkiness and groaning that accompany too many similar systems. Its nonchalant manner in handling any type of terrain is remarkable, made even better by the feedback it provides the driver, making it easy to drive and control. Nothing upset its stiff upper lip; it kept calm and carried on traversing a 300-foot drop at a 25-degree pitch. Hail Britainia.
While the steering may seem slower than what you’re used to, it proves perfect once the sidewalk ends, making the Grenadier easy to maneuver in the forest primeval. Better yet, despite the extreme articulation the vehicle is capable of, there’s not a lot of undue motion off-road. Its lack of harshness and supple ride lend it a sophisticated air that’s rare given its old-school suspension. Once you return to the blacktop, those same characteristics are present, making it every bit as adept on-road than off.
The silky smooth six is torquey and responsive, with the ZF gearbox always proving to be in the proper gear. The Recaro seats are all-day comfortable, and available in cloth or leather, making the perfect thrones for its amazingly quiet cabin.
It's an outstanding achievement from a neophyte automaker and is among the best SUVs you can buy at any price.
Look for the Ineos retailers to be located in the smile states. While pricing hasn’t been announced, expect a comfortably equipped model to run in the $75,000 range.
It’s worth every plug penny.
2023 Ineos Grenadier
Base price: To be announced
Engine: Turbocharged inline 3.0-liter six-cylinder
Horsepower/Torque: 282/332 pound-feet
EPA fuel economy: To be announced
Length/Width/Height: 191.2/76/80.2 inches
Ground clearance: 10.4 inches
Wading depth: 31.5 inches
Payload: 1,841 pounds
Roof capacity: 300 pounds
Cargo capacity: 31.4-71 cubic feet
Towing capacity: 00 pounds