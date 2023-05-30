In 2023, Kia takes the Niro to new heights. As a popular commuter known for excellent gas mileage and great interior space, the Niro goes PHEV.
Wrapped in mineral blue with black aeroblade accents, my 2023 Kia Niro looked great with the newly designed front emblem. Powerfully equipped with a 11.1 kWh battery the Niro PHEV has 33 miles of all-electric range but impressively a 510 total driving range; that’s phenomenal, in fact. This combines for over 107 MPGe. Currently, the Niro offers a hybrid version and a 100% EV option, while the Niro PHEV is the newest to the ever-evolving fleet. With 180 horsepower, my Niro PHEV tester was not sluggish and was quick on its feet.
The Niro PHEV's interior has all of Kia's excellent design qualities, such as its easy to use infotainment system. The center console offered the on/off button and the turn-dial transmission.
With best-in-class rear legroom and class-leading passenger room, the Niro really is a great bang for the buck for commuters, small families and students. Packed for fun, the Niro also has 54.6 cubic feet of cargo room and a power tailgate.
Consumers looking for an SUV or sedan in the mid-$30K will find the Niro PHEV to be a realistic vehicle that is priced right. Even consumers who don’t necessarily care about the PHEV feature and just want to drive will love this vehicle, because of its excellent fuel mileage and the benefit of plugging it into the wall at night to get free extra miles on the next trip to the store or work.
Kia is winning devotees across the U.S. with its excellent warranties. On top of that, price, spacious interior design and easy-to-use infotainment make the Niro PHEV a great option for all kinds of consumers.
2023 Kia Niro PHEV
MSRP: $33,840
MPG: 49 city/53 highway/combined 107 MPGe