Rugged Toyota Tundra TRD PRO SERIES; 2021 TRD Pro Series that brings the toughness you need to conquer the off-road. 84 Sequoia TRD Pro lets you take up to seven passengers farther off the beaten path than ever before. The king-size Tundra TRD Pro is as comfortable blasting over sand dunes as it is towing your boat. 83 4Runner TRD Pro is built to claw through challenging terrain and help you explore those places not found on a map. And Tacoma TRD Pro brings the action to even the muddiest, most remote corners of the Earth. (Toyota/TNS)