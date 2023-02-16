As an Audi S Series enthusiast, the opportunity to review a flagship sport SUV and the SQ8 is amazing. I really enjoy the opportunity to flex vehicles muscles and see how their technology and technical specifications work.
As for the SQ8, oh, baby baby, hang on!
Our tester, a Glacier White Metallic 2022 Audi SQ8 with the added Prestige Package for interior flare and the Luxury Package for interior comfort. Night vision, towing and the advanced Bang & Olufsen 3D sound system were also notable added options. Priced just under $100,000, the SQ8 may very well be the nicest looking automobile in any fleet today.
Powered by Audi’s ever-popular 4.0-liter V-8 engine, with 500 horsepower and 568 pound-feet of torque, the SQ8 is really a showstopper. Riding on 21 inch wheels standard, and paired with the 8-speed Tiptronic automatic transmission, this SUV gets up and scoots swiftly.
As for the interior, all the usual Audi bells and whistles are present, with dual touchscreens for infotainment and interior climate controls. Legroom, headroom and interior space are above average for its class, while the cargo space is tremendous for a 5-seater SUV. Tons of advanced safety features and technology have been added to the SQ8, which is another reason why so many drivers are flocking to this SUV.
With Volkswagen at the reins of its mid-production line and mass-market luxury vehicle, Audi is very popular among an array of consumers. It appeals to the younger drivers, middle-class families and stylish entrepreneur types who want to drive a nice vehicle. With many interior similarities to Audi's brand sibling Porsche, the SQ8 delivers great bang for the big buck. Although its price tag is steep, this power SUV is certainly a great option for those in this market and who don’t want the nameplate of Porsche.
2022 Audi SQ8
MSRP: $93,500
MPG: 15 city / 21 highway / 17.4 as tested
As Tested: $112,640