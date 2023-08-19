Maseratis have always invited envious stares from a small minority of Americans, unknowing admiration from some and a shrug of the shoulders from others. It’s a name long esteemed by Americans, even if they don’t always know exactly why.
Established in 1914 in Bologna, Italy, Maserati produced the 8CTF driven by 27-year-old Warren Wilbur Shaw, who won the Indianapolis 500 in 1939 and 1940. More than a decade later, Maserati race cars were winning Grand Prix victories in Argentina, Belgium, France, Germany, Great Britain, Italy, and Monaco piloted by such legendary drivers as Tazio Nuvolari, Juan Manuel Fangio and Stirling Moss.
But recent decades saw the brand tossed from owner to another, and whatever excellence the company name once possessed was now as imaginary as civility in politics. By the time it came to be owned by Fiat Chrysler Automobiles, its engines were being made by Ferrari, earning it the reputation of the car you bought when you couldn’t afford a Ferrari. And then came the Ghibli sedan and cheap lease deals. Suddenly, Maserati Ghiblis were everywhere, like Gucci handbags and Ralph Lauren polo shirts.
Thankfully, wiser heads prevailed. Enter William Peffer Jr., Maserati Americas’ chief executive officer since 2021. Upon his arrival, he found a company with an aging product line producing more cars than demand warranted in an effort to match German automakers. The company was competing on price, something a true luxury brand never does. So Maserati pulled back, refocusing on becoming small and special, a hallmark of luxury retailing. It’s all about class production, not mass production; about keeping its products exclusive and exquisite. Living where the upper crust resides, like Miami Beach or Palm Beach, you’ll no doubt see no shortage of supercars sporting Ferrari’s prancing horse or Lamborghini’s raging bull on their flanks. Yet only a handful of supercars wear Maserati’s trident. This is on purpose, for rarity is the essence of true luxury.
And even though the MC20 supercar is in its second year of production, it remains a rarified gem, a two-passenger mid-engine coupe with Maserati’s first new engine in a quarter century. Conceived, designed and built in Modena, Italy, it’s a twin-turbocharged, twin-combustion design appropriated from Formula 1 racing that uses 12 spark plugs for its 12 combustion chambers. The result is 621 horsepower, with power funneled to the rear wheels through an eight-speed, dual-clutch transmission. This delivers a 0-60 mph time of less than 2.9 seconds on its way to a top speed of 202 mph.
The car’s bits are all attached to a carbon-fiber monocoque, which is cloaked in an exquisite shape that’s defiantly sensuous, its form not browbeaten by aerodynamic priorities. Excellent airflow is provided by the coupe’s design, but not ruled by it. It’s incredibly pretty, something that can’t be said of the new Chevrolet Corvette, which is stunning and provocative, but not beautiful.
It’s a description that pretty much sums up the Maserati MC20’s performance.
Weighing in at about 3,300 pounds, it’s among the lightest in its class, so speed is a given. And with a double-wishbone adaptive suspension, this car has the goods to go where it’s pointed with the accuracy you’d expect. And the center infotainment screen allows the driver to adjust any number of parameters, including throttle response and steering effort.
What’s most surprising, however, is how civilized this rig is. Even in race-mad Corsa mode, the MC20 provides enough ride compliance to keep the car on its course, while providing more comfort than you’d ever expect from such a beast. So many cars in this class are constant state of intimidating frenzy, making them a chore to drive slowly. But the Maserati MC20 is remarkably polished in a way few supercars are at low speeds. It’s remarkable.
And the cabin is unusually straightforward, making it a perfect place for quick work. The steering wheel is not overloaded with switchgear, although engaging park is unorthodox, at least for a modern car. Otherwise, the instrument panel is standard fare for a contemporary sports car, with a configurable instrument cluster and the usual infotainment screen functionality.
Any quibbles? Well, the scissor doors require a lot of space to open, as they swing out as well as up. And road trips require you to ship your luggage ahead of you, as this car’s miniscule trunk really only has enough room for a toothbrush and condoms.
But these are mere quibbles for this quirky, comfortable, quick ride, one that’s truly lovely to look at and delightful to drive. And for 2023, it’s also available as a convertible, with an electric version on the way. Prices start at $212,000, and production is limited to 5,000 vehicles annually, meaning you most likely won’t see one in your neighbor’s driveway.
Unless you live in Palm Beach, that is. And perhaps, not even then.
2023 Maserati MC20
Base price: $212,000
Engine: Double-overhead-cam, twin-turbocharged 3.0-liter V6
Horsepower/Torque: 621/538 pound-feet
Top speed: 202 mph
EPA fuel economy (city/highway): 15/25 mpg
Length/Width/Height: 183.8/77.4/48 inches
Curb weight: 3,252 pounds
Cargo capacity: 5.3 cubic feet