In a building at Alfa Romeo’s test track in Bolocco, Italy, I walked down a corridor lined with photos of the rich and famous driving Alfa Romeos. The scenes were of a different era, when glamour wasn’t the lowest common denominator, and it went easily hand-in-hand with class — something that’s gone missing among today’s rich and famous.
You might not remember Alfa Romeo, as it’s been five years since they last offered an all-new vehicle. But that doesn’t mean that the company hasn’t been busy. Like the rest of the automotive industry, it’s electrifying its lineup in response to government dictates. It’s first salvo is a plug-in hybrid electric vehicle (PHEV), the 2024 Alfa-Romeo Tonale. The premium compact crossover shares its driveline, platform and most of its design with the Dodge Hornet, and is built alongside it in Italy. That means it won’t be eligible for the $7,500 federal tax credit unless you lease the car — and the dealer chooses to pass the savings along to you.
Oh, and the Dodge’s PHEV model is not yet offered.
Both the Alfa and the Dodge wear wardrobes that appeal to their clientele, with the Alfa wearing its traditional triangular grille framed by air intakes and the brand’s new “3+3” LED headlights that evoke the look of the Alfa Romeo SZ Zagato. It’s quite handsome, accentuating a simple, clean design that’s free from the overdesigned excess of some small premium SUVs. Most Tonales wear 18-inch rubber, although 19-inch rubber is standard on the Tonale trim, with 20-inchers optional, as is a roof rack.
Inside, most models boast cloth seats, although Alacantara trim is standard on the Veloce. Leather is available along with vented front seats and a 12-speaker Harman Kardon premium audio system. A High-Performance Driving Package gilds the lily, adding aluminum steering-column-mounted paddle shifters, aluminum foot pedals, and red Brembo 4-piston brakes with white Alfa Romeo script. A power moonroof is optional on all models.
My fully decked-out Veloce had an upscale ambiance you’d never mistake for a Dodge. The front thrones boast aggressive side bolsters and firm cushions that are unmistakably Alfa Romeo. The leather-wrapped steering wheel accentuates the similarly wrapped instrument panel, which features a 12.3-inch color digital instrument cluster, and 10.25-inch infotainment screen with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, GPS navigation, voice recognition, AM/FM/HD/SiriusXM, Bluetooth, wireless charging pad and three years of Alfa Connect services. And USB outlets abound.
No matter which Tonale trim level you choose — base Sprint ($42,995), mid-level Ti ($45,655) or top-of-the-line Veloce ($49,695) — all employ the same driveline, a 1.3-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine paired with a 90-kW electric motor and a 15.5-kWh lithium-ion battery. A six-speed automatic transmission and all-wheel drive are standard. It all works together to produce 285 horsepower, 347 pound-feet of torque and has a pure electric range of more than 30 miles. Top speed of 125 mph; payload is 1,197 pounds.
The Tonale we receive here in the United States won't be exactly like my test vehicle because it was tuned for Europe. However, certain conclusions can be drawn.
Any turbo lag produced by the vehicle's tiny turbo engine is reduced by the battery electric power. The Tonale is equipped with Dynamic, Natural and Advanced Efficiency driving modes, just like other Alfa Romeo vehicles. Power is appropriately responsive in Natural mode, resembling the Alfa Romeos we are familiar with and adore. But it gets cranked to 11 in Dynamic mode, where responsiveness is much livelier thanks to fewer efficiency nannies. Even while the six-speed automatic transmission snaps through its shifts quickly, those who are extremely impatient can benefit from using the paddle shifters.
Drive it and you’ll find that engineers did dial in a reasonable level of comfort along with its capability. Although really pushing this little Italian buggy will cause the rear end to slip during aggressive cornering, while bringing on modest body lean, it’s not extreme. The steering, amazingly enough, manages to signal what’s happening at the wheels, firing up at higher speeds. It still feels a little too light, especially at low speeds. The ride is surprisingly smooth and comfortable; the harshest bumps are absorbed without entering the cabin. The same is true with rutted pavement, which makes for an incredibly calm ride. No tire or road noise is audible.
Contrary to most automakers, whose technology scans speed limit signs and flashes them at the driver the nanosecond speed is exceeded, the Tonale's speedometer wears a modest red line at the speed limit; there is no flashing or electronic reprimand here. Alfa Romeo, I'm grateful.
Yes, the Dodge Hornet R/T PHEV costs anywhere from $405 to $3,105 less than the Alfa Romeo before options, but one suspects that an Alfa Romeo buyer isn’t trolling Dodge showrooms. And the Tonale brings a certain je ne sais quoi to the proceedings that the Dodge can’t muster.
Thankfully, Alfa Romeo does manage to bring a bit of Italian flair to the proceedings. No, you won’t feel as if you’re sipping your espresso at your private villa outside Milan. But you will feel as if you purchased an exceptional piece of Italian fast fashion.
2024 Alfa Romeo Tonale
Base price: $42,995-$49,695
Powertrain: 1.3-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine and 90-kW electric motor
Horsepower/Torque: 285/347 pound-feet
EPA fuel economy (city/highway): Not available
Length/Width/Height: 178.3/73/63.2 inches
Ground clearance: 5.6 inches
Payload: 1,197 pounds
Cargo capacity: 22.9-50.5 cubic feet
Towing capacity: 2,000 pounds