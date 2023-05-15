To those who regularly experience intense snowfalls, long bouts of atmospheric rivers or, say, 25 inches in seven hours, as Fort Lauderdale experienced last month, you just might need a four-wheel-drive vehicle.
Yet most all-wheel drive vehicles are priced for people with more money than sense. Given these inflationary times, one of the most affordable all-wheel-drive vehicles on the market makes more sense than ever: the 2024 Subaru Impreza.
Offered in $22,995 Base, $24,995 Sport and $27,885 RS trim, the Impreza stands out in its class for its affordability and basic inherent goodness.
Among compact cars, the Impreza boasts the highest percentage still on the road after 10 years according to Experian, higher even than Civic or Corolla. And the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety has named it a Top Safety Pick for 15 consecutive years. And it’s been a fave of Consumer Reports forever, or so it seems.
So, the Subariu Impreza is durable, safe, reliable and affordable. Sounds good, and it gets better with the introduction of the redesigned 2024 model.
Now in its sixth generation, the new Impreza comes only as a five-door hatchback, the model that most Impreza buyers have chosen in the past. Given auto buyers preference for SUVs, that’s hardly a surprise. Another change will upset a small, but loyal, segment of Subaru cognoscenti: It’s no longer offered with a manual transmission. It now comes with a standard continuously variable transmission with an 8-speed manual mode. Nice, but far from a suitable substitute for those who like to roll their own.
The Impreza is a good choice for those who would love a Crosstrek, but don’t care about its extra 3.6 inches of ground clearance. After all, they’re the same body shell. The Impreza is a bit more carlike in demeanor. It remains the same size as its predecessor and now features standard LED lighting. Engineers also used aluminum fenders to save weight. Built on Subaru’s Global Platform, the Impreza’s body torsional structural rigidity is 10% better than before, while springs were softened to offset the added stiffness.
Powering the Base and Sport models is last year’s 2.0-liter horizontally-opposed 2.0-liter four-cylinder rated at 152 horsepower and 145 pound-feet of torque. Sportier RS models get a slight bump in power thanks to its larger 2.5-liter four that generates 182 horsepower and 178 pound-feet of torque. As you might expect, all-wheel drive is standard, as is torque vectoring, which applies the brakes to the inside wheels when cornering to improve handling. The powertrain also features stop/start technology, which shuts off the engine when you come to a stop to conserve fuel and avoid idling. It instantly starts when you lift your foot from the brake.
The Impreza’s all-wheel drive imparts a measure of confidence, with little rubber-banding from the driveline. And while our RS trim model had a manual transmission mode, it’s a pale imitation of the real thing, especially since there’s little of the engine braking that conventional transmissions provide. With minimal body lean and no excess bouncing after bumps, you’ll be surprised by how far you can push this pleasant little hatchback. With 30 extra ponies under the hood, the Impreza didn’t feel as powerful as its nomenclature might suggest.
The performance most drivers care about, however, is the infotainment system. Sport and RS models get a large 11.4-inch touchscreen that includes wireless Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and a wireless device charger. And even base models get a USB-A port. The sizable screen and large on-screen buttons are easy to read, understand and operate.
But interior ambiance proves functional, but not artful. Even in its monochromatic color scheme, there’s a lot going on visually, with lots of seams and ridges on instrument panel and door panels. The seats are fairly supportive and not restrictive for the broader of beam. The heated seats warm up quickly, but the Impreza lacks optional ventilated seats or a heated steering wheel. Road noise moderate at worst, but not objectionable.
No, it’s not as sporty as some compacts, nor will its interior trick you into believing you bought something extravagant. What the Subaru Impreza offers is an all-wheel-drive hatchback at the price of a front-wheel-drive compact car. And while it could use a few more ponies in RS trim, overall, it seems to be a perfectly practical all-wheel-drive hatch at a price that won’t break the bank. It’s an affordable foul-weather friend, and a truly impressive Impreza.
2024 Subaru Impreza
Base price: $22,995-$27,885
Engine: 2.5-liter horizontally-opposed four-cylinder
Horsepower/Torque: 182/178 pound-feet
EPA fuel economy (city/highway): 26/33 mpg
Fuel required: 87 Octane
Length/Width/Height: 176.2/70.1/58.3 inches
Ground clearance: 5.1 inches
Cargo capacity: 20.4-56 cubic feet