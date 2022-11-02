Infiniti says it invested 1.5 million hours in research and development for its redesigned 2022 QX60. It even put the three-row midsize SUV on hold for one year while engineers and designers worked on the long overdue renewal.
A close-up look reveals the hours were well spent. Zero-gravity seats (developed by NASA) offer exceptional comfort, envelop the body and can massage it every 11 minutes during a long trip. The cross-stitching and quilting with piping are exquisite.
A new infotainment system is much improved and uses a bigger 12.3-inch touchscreen with crisp resolution. A second screen houses a digital gauge display, and there's an available 10.8-inch head-up display to boot.
And here's a novel idea for the second row: A center console between the captain's chairs can be removed for more space or to improve access to the third row. It snaps in and out as easily as Lego blocks.
Infiniti's flagship is easy on the eyes, too. It's wider, more muscular with wraparound glass at the rear. Up front is a broad black-mesh grille, framed by chrome bands, with fake air intakes below. Black cladding runs across the sides and arches around 20-inch alloy wheels.
The QX60 also is first in the lineup to offer two-tone exteriors, with an available black roof to contrast the body hues.
The highlight of the powertrain improvements is a new 9-speed transmission which replaces the previous CVT (continuously variable transmission) and enables 6,000 pounds of towing capacity — a 1,000-pound boost from 2021.
The engine carries over from the previous generation, however. It's a 3.5-liter V-6 that puts out 295 horses and 270 pound-feet of torque. With the help of its new quick-shifting tranny, it can run to 60 mph in 6.6 seconds and hit the quarter-mile at 16.5 seconds.
Based on these modest numbers and the lack of engine options, the QX obviously isn't all about performance. Rather, its focus has always been more on comfort and style. But it's more than adequate for a family hauler.
The retuned suspension gives it a stiffer ride for a luxury vehicle, but better handling and stability on corners. Like its platform mate, the Nissan Pathfinder, it combs over rough patches or speed bumps without drama, too. A re-engineered steering system adds feel and precision over the last model.
A new all-wheel-drive system ($2,000) sends half the torque to the rear wheels when slippage is detected on wet or icy roadways.
On the highway, it's stable and comfortable but passing punch is lacking. Hit the paddle shifters for better response. Meanwhile, passengers will enjoy a quieter ride thanks to thicker glass and more sound-deadening materials.
Five drive modes make adjustments to engine throttle, suspension and steering for different conditions. Accessed via a dial on the center console, they include Standard, Sport, Eco, Snow and Personal for tailoring the drive dynamics.
Fuel economy isn't worthy of bragging but it is above average in its class with an EPA-estimated 22 mpg combined — 20 mpg city, 25 highway. The QX calls for premium fuel, though, to get the promised mpg's and horsepower.
The cabin underwent needed improvements, too. It has a more upscale look and feel with open-pore ash wood accents, ambient lighting, greater seat comfort and upgrades in technology. The wood trim stretches clear across the dash from door to door, and a panoramic sunroof adds to its roomy feel.
There is seating for up to six with the captain's chairs, seven with the base trim's bench seat. The three rows are uniquely arranged theater-style with each row raised a bit for better visibility — and so no one feels left out of the conversation.
The second row seats have ample head- and legroom, are heated and slide and recline. The third row lost two inches of legroom from the previous model and is best left for kids. That said, the in-laws could manage for a short restaurant run — It's easy enough to access and the tri-zone climate will keep them comfortable.
Infiniti's new infotainment system includes Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, and there's a wireless charger to easily keep the phone juiced. A premium 17-speaker Bose audio system is standard on the higher trims, the Sensory and Autograph.
There are plenty of nooks and crannies for family stuff inside. The cargo area comprises a snug 14.5 cubic feet with all seats in use. Fold the third row for a total of 41.6 cubes, and both rows for 75.4 cubes, and it becomes near the top in its class. It also has some under-floor storage. Access is made easy with an automatic and motion-activated lift back.
Finally, the QX60 is loaded with advanced safety and driver-assist features, including forward and rear automatic emergency braking, lane departure and blind spot warning and intervention. Infiniti's ProPilot Assist includes Intelligent Cruise Control with speed and steering assists. Driver drowsiness monitoring is new this year.
The competition is brisk with the likes of the Acura MDX, Audi Q7 and Lincoln Aviator, but Infiniti made some great strides in style and comfort, and it's well priced vs. its foes. Welcome back, QX60.
2022 Infiniti QX60
Base Price: $47,875
As tested: $58,350 (Sensory trim with all-wheel-drive; includes 20-inch wheels, advanced driver-assist features, front-seat massagers, third-row power and automatic/motion-activated lift gate)
What's all the excitement about? After one-year hiatus, QX60 is back with restyled exterior, more upscale cabin and infotainment, and 9-speed transmission
Powertrain: 3.5-liter V-6 engine produces 295 hp and 270 pound-feet of torque; new Intelligent all-wheel-drive system
How's the performance? Retuned steering and suspension boost comfort and handling; 0-60 mph in 6.6 seconds
Fuel economy: EPA-estimated 25 mpg highway, 20 city, for combined average of 22 mpg