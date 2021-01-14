Milwaukee, WI (53187)

Today

Periods of rain and snow. Temps nearly steady in the mid 30s. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 90%..

Tonight

Snow will taper off and end this evening but skies will remain cloudy late. Patchy freezing drizzle possible. Low around 30F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 100%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches.