FILE - The Ford F-150 Lightning displayed at the Philadelphia Auto Show, Jan. 27, 2023, in Philadelphia. Ford Motor Co. says it has suspended production and halted shipments of the F-150 Lightning electric pickup after a battery caught fire during a pre-delivery quality check. On Wednesday, Feb. 15, the automaker said in a statement it has no reason to believe electric pickups already in use by customers are affected by the battery issue. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)