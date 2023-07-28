Electric vehicle charging is slow compared to refueling gas-powered cars. EV sales aren’t much better.
According to a Cox Automotive study, EVs are sitting on dealer lots nearly twice as long as gas-powered cars despite big incentives to buy, a disturbing trend for Detroit automakers as they rush to go all-electric over the next 10 years. With governments like California forcing a transition to electric vehicles by 2035 — and corresponding federal fines in the hundreds of millions of dollars starting in 2026 for noncompliance — an unprecedented lineup of EVs are now available to U.S. consumers.
But while automakers face the brunt of government penalties (Stellantis NV was fined over $700 million last year for noncompliance), it’s their dealer body that must put butts in seats. So far, that is proving a challenge as EVs, on average, during the second quarter of this year took 92 days to sell, according to Cox, compared to 54 days for their gas-powered peers. In June, that EV number ballooned to more than 100 days.
“Our demand is not there yet; electrics aren’t selling like internal combustion cars,” said Doug North, president of North Brothers Ford in Westland, one of Metro Detroit’s largest Ford dealers.
Indeed, North Brothers has seen few EVs cross its lots as most Ford-Lincoln production is being sent to so-called Zero-Emission States like California and Washington to satisfy the nation’s strictest government emissions regulations. Washington state, for example, is on course to ban the sales of all new gas cars by the end of this decade.
But even in California — home to more than 40% of EV sales — demand is waning.
“Gas vehicles are moving a lot faster than EVs. The Mach-E is a wonderful vehicle, and when it first came out (in 2021), we couldn’t meet demand, but now the rest of the industry is offering EVs and sales are stagnant,” said Manny Fernandez, general manager of Performance Ford in West Covina, California, north of Los Angles. “I’m overloaded with Mach-Es. And the Tesla dealer across the street is slow, too.”
Echoing other Michigan dealerships, most of North Brothers' EV sales have been by customer order rather than manufacturer allocation, like the ZEV states. “EVs have to be more affordable,” concluded North.
Brian Moody, executive editor of Kelley Blue Book (which is owned by Cox), agrees: “EVs are just too expensive. The price needs to come down. I think part of the reason (for slow EV sales) could be that we're running out of early adopters, and now we're getting into (the) regular Joe and Jane family. They don't have 60 grand to spend on a car.”
According to the Cox study, EV supply is outstripping demand. EV inventory is up 350% this year to more than 92,000 vehicles. Notable slow-sellers include the Mach-E, which on average takes 113 days to sell, Volkswagen AG's first electric vehicle, the ID.4 (131), the sleek Hyundai Ioniq 6 (159) and Genesis Electrified G80 (350 days). The Ford F-150 Lightning pickup (86) and Cadillac Lyriq (50 days) have outperformed the EV average.
That comes despite massive incentives by the federal government and many states to help manufacturers meet government targets and avoid fines. The United States subsidizes EV purchases with up to $7,500 in tax incentives depending on whether they are made in the USA, cost under $80,000, and meet domestic content requirements. Ford’s Dearborn-assembled F-150 Lightning EV pickup truck gets the full $7,500 tax credit, while the made-in-Mexico Mustang Mach-E gets just $3,740. Korean-made models like the Hyundai/Genesis models get no federal credits. Additionally, states like California offer rebates up to $7,500 for EV purchases (as well as for plug-in hybrids and hydrogen-powered vehicles).
Ford's Lightning garnered headlines when it was introduced in 2021, with more than 200,000 potential customers putting down $100 for the brand’s first-ever battery-powered pickup. But demand quietly cooled as Ford jacked up the price of the base Lightning Pro model to nearly $60,000 from the initial entry price of $39,974, excluding destination fees. The automaker did scale back the lowest trim's price to $49,995 last week.
“Reservations didn’t translate into sales; the demand for EVs is nothing like that of gas F-150s,” said North, who expects to sell about 70 EVs total this year of the dealership’s total 1,500 units. “EVs have to be more affordable to the buyers, and the infrastructure needs to improve. Right now, we’re seeing it as a purchase by households with two or more cars in the garage.”
Most EVs target customers who have a home in which to install a charger — a feature that can cost up to $2,000. But even in high-cost Los Angeles, where the average home price is $975,000, according to Redfin, EVs can break the budget.
“Here in Southern California, everything is expensive,” said Performance Ford’s Fernandez. “The average family can’t afford a lease of $900-$1,000 a month and 5.9% (financing). The federal rebate for a Mach-E used to be $7,500, now it’s $3,750.”
Taking an EV on the road, say analysts, also plays a role in customer hesitancy, given slow charging times and the dearth of charge stations.
Dealer North experienced that himself over a July weekend when he drove a $60K Mach-E GT north on Interstate 75. When he stopped to charge at the Meijer parking lot in Bay City, two of the four Electrify America chargers were down. Fortunately, only one stall was occupied — by a $100K GMC Hummer EV — and he was able to charge without waiting (Hummers can add 100 miles of range no faster than 12 minutes).
By comparison, the nearby Meijer filling station can pump 400 miles of range into a gas car in about three minutes.
The Cox study did not include inventory data for Tesla because the brand sells through its own retail stores, not dealerships. As luxury competitors from BMW to Mercedes to Polestar have flooded the market with new EVs, Tesla has slashed prices on its Model 3 and Y volume vehicles.
“Tesla is still 60.5% of the of (EV) segment. And the next biggest competitor is Chevrolet with 6%. That’s a big gap,” said KBB’s Moody.
Stephanie Brinley, associate director for S&P Global Mobility, said that sales of EVs have grown rapidly in the last two years and are expected to top 1 million units in 2023. “But we’re seeing market share beginning to stagnate at around 7%,” she said.
The rising inventory levels have raised alarm bells at manufacturers like Volkswagen, which is staking its future on EVs.
“The roof is on fire,” VW CEO Thomas Schaefer told senior managers this month, according to WardsAuto. The company is investing in EVs while maintaining parallel production for gas vehicles. Schaefer’s remarks came on the heels of comments by VW CFO Patrik Andreas Mayer, who said, “our vehicle business is unwell.”
VW Group’s luxury, electric Audi Q4 and Q8 e-tron SUV inventory are sitting on lots for more than 100 days, according to Cox. Other manufacturers' executives have made personal appeals to go all-in on EVs to solve what they see as a global climate crisis.
“I’ve always been a strong believer in doing what’s right, and (climate change) is no different,” wrote General Motors Co. CEO Mary Barra on her LinkedIn page in 2021. “Across the globe, we’re seeing that no two communities are impacted by climate change in the same way. That’s why GM has committed to equitable climate action as we transition to an all-electric future.”
Ford Motor Co. Chairman Bill Ford Jr., a longtime environmental activist, has committed the Dearborn company as the only automaker to sign the Paris Climate Agreements that severely curtail fossil-fuel use. "Climate change is everyone’s problem,” wrote Ford on his LinkedIn page. “We all need to help change the course of history, and manufacturers like Ford have a particular responsibility.”
Toyota has been less bullish on EVs — its first fully-electric model, the bZ4X, is sitting on dealer lots for 101 days. Meanwhile, supply for its gas-electric hybrid Prius and RAV4 models is less than 30 days. Still, Toyota faces the same future of crushing government fines if it doesn’t sell EVs, and the company sent a delegation to Washington, D.C., in June to meet with Republican House leaders to let them know their regulatory concerns.
If EVs continue to pile up on dealer lots, KBB’s Moody says there is “an intersection coming” where automakers and governments will have to reassess the EV future. In Moody’s home state of Georgia, EV sales plummeted after the state discontinued generous subsidies.
Retailers North and Fernandez said gas-powered, truck-based vehicles, such as the Bronco and F-150, are in high demand. “Ford has 63% of the commercial truck market. There’s more emphasis on EVs these days, but we can’t get enough of gas-powered pickups,” said the California dealer.