Boynton Beach resident Fred Closter shows off his $40,000 rooftop solar power system, which includes $24,000 in solar panels and two $8,000 Tesla storage batteries that enable Closter and his wife to live almost completely free of FPLs grid. Congress and the Biden Administration last week made it easier for other Floridians to achieve the same goal by increasing the 30% federal tax credit for solar systems through 2032. (Susan Stocker/Sun Sentinel/TNS)