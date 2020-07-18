MUSKEGO — A Jiffy Lube service center has opened in Muskego on Commerce Center Parkway.
The Muskego location marks the second for the company in the greater Milwaukee area. The four-bay service center offers a range of automotive services including tires, brakes, battery service and windshield wiper replacement as well as the Jiffy Lube Signature Service Oil Change.
Both Milwaukee Area locations are owned and operated by Jiffy Lube franchisee Stonebriar Auto Services, LLC.
“We have been proud to serve the community since opening our first Jiffy Lube service center in the market late last year,” said Steve Isom, executive vice president of Stonebriar. “Our team members are eager to prove their commitment to helping residents maintain their vehicles and to providing an outstanding customer experience throughout the service visit.”
The new Jiffy Lube is located at S64-W15890 Commerce Center Parkway and is open seven days a week.