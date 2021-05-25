MADISON — A bill circulated Monday in the Wisconsin Legislature by state Sen. Dale Kooyenga, R-Brookfield, and state Rep. Adam Neylon, R-Pewaukee, would allow electric vehicle manufacturers to sell their vehicles directly to consumers.
The Kooyenga-Neylon bill would enable electric vehicle manufacturers to sell directly to consumers in Wisconsin either online or at manufacturer-owned dealerships, without the need to go through a traditional dealership.
Under current law, vehicle manufacturers are prohibited from operating or controlling a motor vehicle dealership in Wisconsin or selling cars directly to consumers. “Originally meant to protect dealerships from losses they may face after investing in inventory, this law has become obsolete and will increasingly limit consumer options in the future as consumers become even more comfortable with online buying,” reads a press release from Kooyenga and Neylon.
That release cites retail sales increasing 39.1% over the past year and one study showing 33% of new car purchases will be conducted online in the U.S. by 2035.
“There are a lot of electric vehicles manufacturers [whose] business model involves selling directly to consumers, such as Tesla,” Neylon said. “And Wisconsin is one of the states that prohibits the sale directly to consumers from manufacturers. And we think by opening this up and allowing more consumer freedom and consumer choice, that’s a positive step in the market and it will be good for the consumer and good for the state.”
The bill would allow manufacturers to sell directly to consumers either online or through manufacturer-owned dealerships.
“Right now, there are multiple electric vehicle manufacturers that would now be allowed to sell directly to consumers in Wisconsin as a result of passage of this bill: Fisker, Rivian, Lordstown, Lucid, and Tesla,” the press release states. “Other major manufacturers have launched or are likely to launch new all-electric models as well in the coming years as the market for all-electric vehicles continues to grow.”
Neylon pointed out those seeking to buy certain kinds of vehicles in Wisconsin will have to leave the state to do so, which he said undermines both convenience and affordability. Kooyenga said Illinois allows for that. “As a result of Wisconsin not being accommodating to the 21st century business model, we’re not allowed to be a part of this market,” he said. “We just think it’s what consumers want.”
“In the 21st Century, making purchases of all kinds online has become the norm and this trend will only keep growing in the future,” Kooyenga said in a statement. “This bill opens an important avenue of commerce currently denied to consumers by state law.”
Neylon said the issue has been ongoing for several years, and portions of the current bill were in the budget from last session, but those pieces were ultimately vetoed by Gov. Tony Evers, a Democrat. Neylon said he anticipates bipartisan support for the bill.
“We’ve been talking with people from both sides of the aisle to gather support for this,” he said, adding he’s hopeful this is something they can work on together.