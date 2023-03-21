File - A 1970 Dodge Challenger owned by the late car enthusiast Leroy Gonzalez, is parked near his office Nov. 7, 2022, in Seffner, Fla. Stellantis automobile corporation will stop making gas versions of the Dodge Challenger and Charger and the Chrylser 300 big sedan by the end of this year. (Angelica Edwards/Tampa Bay Times via AP, File)