Q: I have an Uncle Allen in DeKalb, Illinois, in his early 90s, who reads your column in the Chicago Tribune. The unknown benefit of your column is that Allen not only reads the articles, but he cuts them out and sends them to me. We have a standing call every Wednesday night and many times your article is discussed. It brings up some type of question he has regarding your article. I am a retired engineer and find your articles interesting and humorous. We have not been face-to-face for two years now, so it’s one way we keep our minds working. Thanks and please continue with your informative articles.
G.H., Charles City, Iowa
A: I am accustomed to dealing with things mechanical, but your message revved up my soft subsystem. In this holiday season, I wish you and all my readers peace and happy motoring. Thanks.
Q: Can you recommend a particular brand or style of tire gauge that you feel is the most reliable and accurate? It seems that almost all of the ones I have owned have not worked that well. I have only owned the pencil-style ones. Are the digital style gauges worth the extra money?
B.B., Canton, Connecticut
A: Tire pressure is a squishy subject. You want to have the correct pressure, but it need not be correct to a tenth of a psi. I have used, and continue to use, pencil gauges. I also have dial gauges and digital gauges. When I compare readings among them, they are pretty close. Digital gauges’ accuracy is, however, the most consistent over the life of the gauge. The only place I know of where guys become inflation fanatics is the drag strip.
Q: Like many people this time of year, I have some small engine gasoline mix (40:1 or 50:1) left in a gas can. I use 89 octane for the mix. Can I add the leftover mixed gas to my 4-cylinder car when it has about three-quarters of a tank of regular 87 octane? Will the mixed gas cause any problems?
R.M., Niles, Illinois
A: Just like I can count on the days getting too cold to mow the lawn, I can count on getting this question from readers. Yes, you can put that leftover gas in the tank when you’re at the gas station and then top off the tank. Alternatively, you can add some Sta-Bil to the gas can and save it for next spring. Tip: Put some Sta-Bil in the mower’s tank and run the engine for a couple minutes. That will distribute it through the carb and it will start easier next season.
Q: I am a 70-year-old lady who just purchased a 2007 Corvette. (What was I thinking, right?) I will store it in the garage for the winter months and have the following questions: Should I put an additive into the gas tank? Should I add extra air to the tires? In the past I have plugged the trickle charger into the outlet in the center console rather than onto the battery and the car has started all right come spring. Is this OK?
N.P., Westchester, Illinois
A: Wow, a gas question, then a tire question and now a combination of the two. Is that a hat trick? Yes, put some Sta-Bil in the gas and bring the cold tire pressure up and add a couple psi. Replace your trickle charger with a smart charger that floats the charge that won’t harm the battery. Until last year, my 92-year-old mom had a ZO6 Vette in her garage. Granted, it was the neighbor’s, but she looked way cool standing next to it.
