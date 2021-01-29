Q: I enjoy reading your weekly column. Apparently, so much, that while cleaning the basement yesterday, I found four issues of the Chicago Tribune from late 2013. I decided to read your column anyway as the problems may still be applicable.
In the December 29, 2013 edition, someone wrote to complain about people who used their fog lights when the weather was good and made it hard for him to see. You agreed that people should not do this. I always thought that the fog lights were located down low and had a short range that was aimed low to avoid the light getting reflected back at you when it was foggy like regular headlights. I can't see why this would be a problem for oncoming drivers.
W.F., Schaumburg, Ill.
A: As you said, if they are installed properly and aimed properly, fog lights should not glare into oncoming vehicles. Mounted low, below the regular headlights, they have a wider beam that is cut off at the top to prevent the light from reflecting off the fog. That reflection is also why the high beams will go off when the fog lights are turned on.
Unless they are switched off, the fog lights usually come on whenever the headlights come on. Some car owners think the fog lights look cool, so they turn them on, even in daylight. They may not even know that the fogs are lit.
Q: I recently bought a 2009 (base model) PT Cruiser with only 60,000 miles to drive while wintering in Arizona. I've seen Internet postings that indicate a 340 error code is not terribly unusual to encounter and/or engine problems associated with surging, hesitating and/or stalling.
As precaution, I have bought a new OEM Camshaft Position Sensor. But, should I keep it available in case of part failure, or just go ahead and swap out old for new? The sensor seems to be relatively easy to access and replace for a do-it-yourself mechanic, but the car starts and runs fine.
G.H., Marion, Iowa
A: It is nice to have a spare sensor when you need one. The same goes for a spare tire. But you wouldn't install the spare tire unless it was necessary. So ....
Q: I was trying to find a good solution to removing tree sap from my Silverado. Any ideas please?
J.D., Roscoe, Ill.
A: Since sap quit flowing months ago, the stuff on your car has had time to harden making removal difficult. You may have some helpful stuff around the house. WD40 or lighter fluid are common solutions. We have heard that people even use bacon grease of lard.
Whatever you try, allow it to sit on the spots until they soften. For a more aggressive approach, try acetone (found in some nail polish removers) or paint thinner. The easiest method is to pay a professional detailer to do the job. To protect the finish, wash and wax your vehicle as soon as possible.
Q: I was amused by your answer to the gentleman who wanted to know a way to ensure that his wife's gas tank is filled without topping it off, as it involved a good deal of math. My solution is simpler: When I fill my tank, I set the pump to the fastest delivery of gasoline and wait for it to shut off. Then I set it to the slowest delivery and wait for the second shutoff. Works like a charm!
M.G., Boca Raton, Fla.
A: Nice hack and one that I had never heard of.