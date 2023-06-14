Q: I brought my 2018 Audi A3 to the dealer needing a new tire. I learned when I picked up the car that they filled the tires to 35 psi. The sticker inside the driver’s door recommends 41 psi. I asked the service rep why the discrepancy and he told me the lower pressure will give a smoother ride and less tire wear. So why does Audi recommend 41 psi?
H.G., Berwyn Illinois
A: The service rep was probably blowing you off. Routinely, 35 psi is what the tire bouncer will inflate them to. Yeah, it’s a hassle, but spend a buck and inflate your tires to the factory spec.
Q: My 2002 Chevy Astro has 157,500 miles on it. I have changed oil religiously every 3,000 since new. At 90,000 the oil level would be down about a pint at each 3,000 oil and filter change. Currently after a change and about 1,000 miles, it is down a quart. I see that Valvoline now markets several high-mileage motor oils. Do you think these products will help decrease oil consumption? Should I go to full synthetic and would it decrease consumption? My manual says 5W-20. Any reason to go to 5W-30? I do not notice any blue smoke at startup. I have noticed what is probably a minor seal leak, which I estimate to be about a teaspoon of oil per month, so i think the consumption is not due to a large seal leak
J.H., Clermont, Florida
A: My suggestion is to try high-mileage motor oil. The industry considers 75,000 miles on the odometer as high. Yours is twice that. Here’s what Valvoline says about their product: “ Valvoline High Mileage ... is proven to maximize engine life in vehicles with over 75,000 miles. Our proprietary formula is a combination of synthetic and premium conventional oils to protect your high-mileage motor against wear, friction, heat and deposits – the four major causes of engine breakdown. Our premium seal conditioners rejuvenate aging seals to prevent leaks. (Say goodbye to oil spots on your driveway.) It also fights sludge, corrosion and rust that can rob your engine of horsepower and fuel efficiency. And it can help curb contaminants to keep high-mileage engines from burning and consuming oil.”
Q: I had been putting in windshield washer fluid on a daily basis and I noticed a small puddle of windshield washer fluid on the garage floor recently. I scheduled an appointment with the dealership and had the bottle changed out. I drove home and the next day opened the hood and noticed an empty bottle. I then filled the bottle up to the top and proceeded to monitor the fluid. The next few days the bottle was going down despite not using the washers, so I scheduled another appointment to check things out. The dealership put it up on a hoist and confirmed no leaks at that time. There is no windshield washer fluid on the garage floor and nothing leaks at the dealership. Both situations the car is idle. Could there be something going on while the car is operating that would cause the leak?
I.C., Golden Valley, Minnesota
A: Take your car back to the shop and ask them to stand behind their work. Something is definitely not right. It is possible, but unlikely, that one of the quid lines is disconnected and airflow could be creating a vacuum sucking out the fluid.