Q: Your article on car strobe lights reminded me of a useful study of brake lights I learned about while a student at the University of Michigan — long ago. The combined running/brake lights were least effective; if the following driver was looking away, he had to look back and then decide if the light had become brighter. A high center stop light improved things. Best was three lights: green while cruising, yellow when lifting foot from accelerator, then red with the brakes applied. Hard braking strobed the red. In a line of traffic, a problem ahead would result in a ripple of yellow and red lights moving back the line.
J.W., Naperville, Illinois
A: Were you in college in the 1970s, the disco years? I suspect that such an arrangement may have been distracting, much like the flashing amber party lights we now see on nearly every truck on the road.
Q: My 2006 Chrysler Town and Country van had the fuel pump replaced in the fuel tank. Afterward, the fuel filler neck has positive pressure forcing fuel out when you try to pump it in. Any suggestions?
B.K., Allentown, Pennsylvania
A: Two possibilities come to mind. The fuel filler hose may have gotten kinked, but more likely, the vent hose may be restricted. Ask the shop that did the pump replacement to eyeball their work.
Q: I own a 2011 Acura RDX Turbo. We are on Central Time however, my Acura’s digital clock on the dashboard reads Eastern Time. I brought the car into the Acura dealer and was told they cannot fix the problem. They informed me older models stay on EST. Have you heard of this problem and do you know of a solution? Thank you so much for your assistance.
J.S., Oak Lawn, Illinois
A: If your car has the navigation system, the clock should change time automatically, much as your smartphone, even when traveling through time zones. Without the nav, press and hold the SOUND/CLOCK button until there is a beep and then press the M or R buttons to adjust the time. If the EST message continues to display, ignore it (or — ahem — put a piece of tape over it). A desperate option might include moving to Pittsburgh.
Q: I have a 2018 Buick Cascada. Last fall I started losing my XM radio signal. I brought it to a dealer since the car is still under warranty. Dealer replaced a part thought to be causing the problem (after ordering the wrong part!), replaced the radio, replaced the "shark's fin" antenna on the back and the vehicle is still having problems. They've had my car since Dec. 8 and we've been told that mechanics at the dealer are communicating with mechanics at GM to try to figure out what is going on by communicating via email. First, any thoughts on what might be causing radio problems? Also, is email communication between mechanics to troubleshoot problems typical? It seems a slow and inefficient. And meanwhile, my Cascada is still sitting at the dealer.
S.B., Buffalo Grove, Illinois
A: I must admit that I do not have any better idea of the problem than the dealership techs nor the troubleshooter techs at GM. But, yes, communicating by email has become very popular. Messages are less likely to be misunderstood and attaching diagrams or trouble trees is easy. The dealership tech can also print out the info and take it to the car being repaired. Since we seldom drive a convertible in the winter, think of it as free winter storage.