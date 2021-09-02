FILE - In this March 31, 2021 file photo, traffic flows along Interstate 90 highway as a Metra suburban commuter train moves along an elevated track in Chicago. The government’s road safety agency reported Thursday, Sept. 2, that U.S. traffic deaths in the first quarter of 2021 rose by 10.5% over last year, even as driving has declined. (AP Photo/Shafkat Anowar, File)