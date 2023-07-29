The Detroit Three's nearly $21 billion combined profits in the first half of 2023, reported this week, are likely to intensify demands by the United Auto Workers in national contract talks this summer.
Ford Motor Co. said Thursday it made $3.7 billion in net income in the first six months of the year, up from a loss of $2.4 billion in 2022. That included $1.9 billion in net income in the second quarter, nearly triple the results from the April-to-June quarter last year. As a result, the Dearborn, Michigan, automaker increased its full-year guidance by $2 billion in adjusted operating income, but it increased the timeline on its EV production goals and estimated losses on its EV business for 2023 would be $4.5 billion, up from $3 billion.
That came after General Motors Co. posted $4.9 billion in earnings, its best since 2010, prompting it to increase its earnings guidance by $1 billion for the year. Stellantis NV — the maker of Jeep SUVs, Ram pickup trucks and other vehicles — recorded its best first half since its creation in 2021 with a $12.1 billion net profit.
Mounting auto profits are quickly becoming a line of attack by UAW President Shawn Fain, who calls the quarter of a trillion dollars in profit made by the three companies between 2013 and 2022 "obscene." More of those dollars, he says, should have gone into the pockets of workers.
And now, it's time for the companies to give employees their due in the form of job security, the elimination of years-long grow-in period to the top wage, cost-of-living allowances, pensions for those without them and comparable compensation for workers at joint-venture electric vehicle battery plants.
In a statement, Fain said: "Like every Big Three automaker, Ford is thriving. These eye-popping numbers come on top of a decade of massive profits. The Big Three made a quarter-trillion dollars in North American profits over the last decade, but they denied UAW members our fair share."
After seeing the financial results, workers say they are willing to take action to get it.
"I kind of chuckled because they can’t cry poor with $12 billion for the first half of the year," said John Barbosa, 52, an 18-year UAW member and a millwright apprentice at Stellantis' Toledo Assembly Complex in Ohio. "It makes me a little angry, and definitely, definitely fuels my will to stand and fight for what we have earned.
"They've tried to insinuate that our demands may be a little too aggressive and that they need to make sure they’re competitive. Well, I don’t see anybody competing with Stellantis right now when it comes to first-half-of-the-year profits."
Automakers say their employees do share in the wealth through annual profit-sharing checks that were $14,760 at Stellantis, $12,750 at GM and $9,176 at Ford from 2022's results. Temporary and supplemental employees, however, aren't eligible for the payouts.
"There's a direct connection between their hard work and our success," GM CEO Mary Barra said on an earnings call this week, "and we have a great future ahead of us."
'Herculean' investments
Meanwhile, the companies are undergoing their largest transformation since the advent of the moving assembly line more than a century ago, with batteries, EVs and other zero-emission vehicles claiming growing shares of their model lineups.
"These numbers indicate that the companies are making a decent profit, but they need to be put in the context of No. 1, they're corporate-wide and the sheer cost of electrification," said Marick Masters, a business professor at Wayne State University. In the United States, automakers "have agreed between now and 2026 to commit $120 billion to electrification. If anything, that number is likely to increase. The investments they still have to make are still Herculean in scope."
GM's operating income was $6.77 billion in North America for the first half of 2023, while Stellantis posted a $8.88 billion record adjusted operating income. Ford no longer breaks out earnings by geographic region.
Ford is spending $50 billion by 2026 on EVs. By 2025, Stellantis has committed to spend about $35.5 billion on electrification and software. GM has said it will spend between $11 billion and $12 billion in capital expenditures this year alone, which is mostly on EVs.
Those investments and having comparable costs are needed in order for workers to keep sharing in profits, Stellantis CEO Carlos Tavares said this week during a roundtable with reporters. Executives have emphasized the need for improvements in efficiency, productivity, quality and absenteeism.
"We also want to make sure that two or three years down the road, we'll be able, on a midterm basis, to continue to pay those performance bonuses by protecting the competitiveness of our operations and making sure that our operations continue to be highly profitable," he said, "so that those returns to the employees can be a reality, not only on a short-term basis but also on a midterm basis for that to happen. We need to address a certain number of operational issues that we have right now."
In addition to transformation expenses, there are other claimants on the profits, Masters noted, from suppliers under pressure as their costs have increased and to dealers to keep pricing competitive for customers.
Plus, the companies will be negotiating with the Canadian autoworkers union simultaneously when talks with Unifor kick off on Aug. 10. The contracts with the UAW expire Sept. 14, and Unifor's expire four days later.
Ford noted contract negotiations could represent a headwind for achieving its upped guidance for the year, with John Lawler, its chief financial officer, specifically mentioning the traditional ratification bonuses provided when a new agreement is made.
"There will be costs that will be associated with a new contract, and that's about as far as we're going to go," he said. "But I think it would be inappropriate for us not to acknowledge that there will be costs associated with the contract. We know that we have to plan for that as part of our business."
Automakers, with their strong guidance, though, did share a positive picture on demand as the U.S. Commerce Department reported the country's economy grew to a 2.4% annual growth rate in the second quarter, despite the Federal Reserve increasing interest rates. Stellantis says it has more than four months of production on order.
The automakers also seek to make their investors happy. Stellantis says it expects to complete an already-underway $1.7 billion share buyback program before the end of the year, which Fain criticized as robbery from workers.
Non-union competition
But car makers with the highest valuations, like EV maker Tesla Inc., don't have unions with which it has to bargain. Neither do the Detroit Three's foreign competitors manufacturing in the United States. Estimates suggest a $9 per hour labor cost difference on average as is. Now, with Ford losing money on EVs — and them representing a 40% increased production cost over the traditional internal combustion engines produced, according to Stellantis — those differences can burden efforts to offer affordable EVs to would-be customers.
"It could throw a fly in the ointment," Dan Ives, an analyst at wealth advisory firm Wedbush Securities Inc., said about the negotiations. "It doesn't feel like the UAW is going into this drinking champagne and eating strawberries with whipped cream. They're in for a battle. There’s a massive path to success ahead, but the UAW needs to play ball with the likes of GM, Ford and Stellantis for this to all be a happy ending to the movie."
Still, raking in billions of dollars in record profit could buoy public support for the UAW, as unions already experience their highest favorability — 71% — since 1965 amid an increase in union action, according to a Gallup survey. Combine that with a president who says he is the most union-friendly in U.S. history, low unemployment and high inflation, and the UAW may have the ingredients to make its demands.
It's worked for others: On Tuesday, the International Brotherhood of Teamsters announced a tentative agreement offering existing full- and part-time employees at United Parcel Service Inc. $2.75 more per hour in 2023, and $7.50 more per hour over the length of the contract. That will make full-time workers' average top rate $49 per hour, and give part-timers a 48% average total wage increase over the next five years.
"It's not business as usual. If it's not overwhelmingly a great contract, it might not be ratified," said Art Wheaton, director of Labor Studies at Cornell University. The record profits "make it really difficult for the automakers to cry poverty. You can afford it. It can hurt your competitiveness, but you can't say you can't afford it. You may not want to pay it, but yes, you can."
For now, though, Ford says it's losing money on EVs. It's also elongated its timeline for increasing production of all-electric vehicles. F-150 Lightning had been down for five weeks this winter because of a battery issue. The automaker now expects to reach a 600,000 run rate in 2024, and Lawler, the CFO, said the company is no longer committed to 2026 to hit 2 million produced EVs.
"We know that (EV) intention is good because intention is about 20 to 30% of customers, but the take rate's only about 7%," he said on a call with reporters. "And so that tells us that they're too expensive. There's a pricing issue."
That tracks with Ford's decision earlier this month to lower the price on its F-150 Lightning pickup truck. It finished plant upgrades at its Rouge Electric Vehicle Center in Dearborn for increased capacity to a run rate of 150,000, about double what it does now.
The lowest-priced Pro model's suggested retail price fell to $49,995 from $59,974, though its remains above the $39,974 price at which it launched in April 2022 following a few price hikes. The Lariat 510A model's price declined to $69,995 from $76,974.
CEO Jim Farley also noted that it will have reduced the cost of building materials for the Mustang Mach-E SUV by $5,000 by the end of the year since its launch in 2020.
"It may take a little longer, but we're in really good shape, because we have our first-generation customers out there, and the one thing that we do know is that EVs are loyal to the brands that they join," Lawler said.
Added CEO Jim Farley: "We're seeing that the second EV purchase is much more loyal to the brand in these developed EV markets, so we're glad that we have all these customers in our digital-physical ecosystem."
'Boringly predictable'
Still, Ford increased its full-year guidance for adjusted operating profits to between $11 billion and $12 billion from $9 billion and $11 billion from improvements in supply chain, higher volumes, new Super Duty trucks and lower commodity costs. Additionally, projections of adjusted free cash flow increased to between $6.5 billion and $7 billion from about $6 billion.
Outside of Ford's EV business, operating profits for Ford Pro, its commercial products and services unit, nearly tripled from a year ago to $2.39 billion on revenue of $15.6 billion. Ford expects its operating profits to be nearly $8 billion in 2023, up from the previously stated $6 billion.
The operating profits from Ford Blue, the automaker's hybrid and fossil fuel-powered business, was $2.31 billion on revenue of $25 billion after the segment lost money last year. The company says it will contribute about $8 billion in operating profits this year, up from $7 billion.
Both segments also were profitable in each region in which they operate, Farley added.
"I hope that we can be boringly predictable," CEO Jim Farley said during an earnings call, "when it comes to the execution and delivering financials that are extremely ambitious, and dynamic, and creating the Ford of the future."