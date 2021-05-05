The global semiconductor shortage continues to crimp production at Stellantis, but the company's chief financial officer sees some upside to the impact on vehicle inventories that could continue beyond the immediate crisis.
CFO Richard Palmer told analysts Wednesday during a webcast for the company's first-quarter financial results that inventories might not need to bounce back fully. A leaner inventory picture makes the business more nimble, he said.
"I don't think we will be pushing to necessarily go back to the same levels of stock we had in the past," Palmer said. "The organization is learning to function with lower levels of stock and seeing the benefits."
Despite that, Palmer noted that the company could benefit from higher levels of inventory in one particular region, North America.
Stellantis, which formed from the merger in January of Peugeot-maker PSA Group and Fiat Chrysler Automobiles, lost 11% of planned production, or 190,000 vehicles, during the quarter and the company expects a bigger hit in the second quarter before things improve later in the year, according to the company presentation.
Stellantis is not alone in feeling the pinch of the chip shortage as automakers across the globe, including Ford and General Motors, have had to curtail production. The company's strategy, like that of its competitors, has been to maintain production of its most profitable vehicles, such as the Sterling Heights-built Ram 1500 pickup over the last month while it stopped making other vehicles. That has also, however, had a direct impact on workers at six North American Stellantis plants, with varying production disruptions at plants in Michigan, Illinois, Ontario and Mexico.
“We're definitely seeing that automakers are being clever in how they're allocating the chips,” said Michelle Krebs, executive analyst at Cox Automotive.
Stellantis noted a drop in dealer inventories in all regions compared with the same period last year. Dealer inventories in North America were down 250,000 vehicles from the end of March last year to this year, a reflection of the chip shortage and COVID-19 impacts.
The standard industry metric for discussing inventory levels is days' supply, and that number was down across the board for popular pickups among the Detroit Three. As of April 12 compared to March 29, according to data from Cox, the Chevrolet Silverado was at 28 days' supply on April 12 from 32 on March 29, the Ford F-150 was at 42 from 50 and the new version of the Ram 1500 was at 52 from 57.
Krebs said the impact of the inventory squeeze is juicing sales.
"The inventory shortage is causing a rush to buy vehicles," Krebs said.
The benefits for the automaker are clear — higher prices on the most popular and profitable vehicles just as costly incentives to get people to buy are dropping. Stellantis cut incentives by 10% to an average of $4,505 — the lowest per vehicle since 2018 — in the first quarter at the same the average transaction price hit a record of $45,426, up 11%, from the year prior, according to Cox Automotive. Ram pickups, for instance, hit an average transaction price of $55,074, but increases were felt across all the key former Fiat Chrysler brands in the United States as well.
The main purpose of Wednesday's webcast was to discuss the company's performance in the first quarter, focusing on just a few areas of note. In particular, the company cited "strong" revenues and increased vehicle shipments despite its inventory and production issues.
Stellantis said it had net revenues of $41.2 billion (34 billion euros) since the merger on Jan. 17, and that if the merger had happened on Jan. 1, the company would have had net revenues of $44.45 billion (37 billion euros). That would have represented a 14% increase over the same period last year.
During the quarter, the company shipped 1.5 million vehicles since the merger, or 1.6 million vehicles counting from the beginning of the year, which it said would represent an 11% increase. The change reflects "strong consumer demand" as well as the impacts of last year's COVID-19 production shutdowns and the chip shortage.
In North America, shipments were down 4% but revenues were up 9%. Those results were not only affected by last year's COVID-19 shutdowns and this year's chip shortage, but also the discontinuation of the Dodge Grand Caravan and Journey and the addition of the Chrysler Voyager minivan.
The company noted its "market leadership" in Europe, with a 23.6% market share, and in South America, with a 22.2% market share.
The presentation and news release issued early Wednesday represent a break from the earnings reports that FCA would have released to mark each quarter, presenting net revenues and shipments but not, for instance, earnings before interest and taxes. The half-year results Stellantis plans to release in August should provide a fuller picture.
For instance, FCA in the first quarter of last year reported a loss of $1.9 billion (1.7 billion euros) with revenues of $22 billion (21 billion euros) based on the currency conversion at the time. Those results, of course, were colored by the beginning of the pandemic.
In a news release, Palmer highlighted the positive numbers from the quarter.
“In our first quarter since the merger, Stellantis posted strong Q1 2021 revenues with the diverse brand portfolio driving increased volumes, positive pricing and improved product mix, despite the headwinds from the global semiconductor crisis," he said.