Stellantis NV is looking to reduce its U.S. hourly workforce by as many as 3,500 employees through buyouts, according to a letter posted by a United Auto Workers local on Facebook. Stellantis signs were put up early Tuesday morning, Jan. 19, 2021, at the former Fiat Chrysler Automobiles North American headquarters in Auburn Hills, Michigan. (Max Ortiz/The Detroit News/TNS)