SHEBOYGAN — The Van Horn Automotive Group has purchased Brantmeier Ford KIA of Sheboygan, which marks the fourth Ford dealership for Van Horn Automotive Group, bringing their total number of locations to 17 throughout Wisconsin and Iowa.
In 2016, the Van Horn Automotive Group purchased Jack Safro Ford in Oconomowoc.
“We’re very excited to be adding Ford as well as our first KIA dealership to the area,” said Chuck Van Horn, co-CEO of Van Horn Automotive Group. “We now offer twelve factory brands that can be shopped and serviced right here in our home base of Sheboygan County. As the only employee-owned auto group in the state of Wisconsin, we look forward to providing more job opportunities for the community.”
Brantmeier Ford Lincoln KIA of Sheboygan was started in 1979.
Van Horn Automotive Group will donate $100 to Sheboygan County 4-H for every vehicle sold from Van Horn Ford KIA of Sheboygan through the remainder of 2020.
Van Horn Automotive Group, Inc.’s headquarters are in Plymouth. Founded in 1966 by Joe Van Horn as a single Chevrolet dealership, and purchased by his children, Chuck and Teresa, Van Horn Automotive Group has grown to include 17 automotive dealerships, a finance company, a real estate business and several insurance companies. The group employs over 580 people throughout Wisconsin and Iowa.