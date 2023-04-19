Volkswagen's ID.7 Vizzion, its new electric flagship sedan, is unveiled in a world premiere on the eve of the Auto Shanghai 2023 show in Shanghai, China, Monday, April 17, 2023. Global and Chinese automakers plan to unveil more than a dozen new electric SUVs, sedans and muscle cars this week at the Shanghai auto show, their first full-scale sales event in four years in a market that has become a workshop for developing electrics, self-driving cars and other technology. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan)