To the editor: I’ve been reading the argument of some members on school boards who want to ban “signage” claiming that it is divisive and that the school environment should be safe, fair and “consistent” for everyone. They claim to want no differences or divisions relating to race, ideology, sex, gender or political beliefs.
I, too, want schools to be safe and fair, but the truth is that there ARE differences. These differences are what makes our country so wonderfully diverse. And while we can work toward the “we’re all one team” goal, we need to acknowledge that differences exist and people have different issues, needs and experiences.
As far as being divisive, divisive for whom? Pretending differences don’t exist is what is divisive. I wouldn’t call it divisive to let LGBTQ+ students know that a staff person is accepting and that their classroom or office is a “safe place” to be themselves or share a concern without ridicule. Or how it is divisive to validate the experiences of people with a “Black Lives Matter” sign.
It would be great if everyone in a school or even society at large was accepting and appreciative of differences, but we aren’t there yet. Ask any LGBTQ+ student or other minority student if the culture of their school is consistently accepting and safe and what would make it better. Ask them if it is helpful to them to see signage that denotes safe spaces or signs that affirm their reality.
It’s hard for me to believe that the same people who want to ban signage and ban books on topics they don’t understand or agree with truly want schools to be inclusive and aren’t pushing their own agenda under the veneer of “consistency” and “we’re all one team.”
Patti Mitchell Sussex