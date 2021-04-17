Beatrice ‘Boots’ Sussek Krebsbach
Beatrice “Boots” Sussek Krebsbach died peacefully Thursday, April 8, 2021 at AngelsGrace Hospice in Oconomowoc. She spent her final days with her children lovingly watching over her and making sure she glided peacefully into the afterlife. She was incredibly dynamic, energetic, and loving woman. Please honor her with your loving thoughts, prayers, or expressions of love to others.
She was the beloved wife of the late Robert “Chic” Sussek and the late Richard A. Krebsbach. She was loving mom of Kerry (Dave) Mader, Kris (Kim) Sussek, Kelly (Amy) Sussek, Kimberly Nordness and stepmom of Kelly Krebsbach, Paul (Dawn) Krebsbach, David (Lynn) Krebsbach, and Joanne (Kevin) DeLonay. She was the proud grandma of 11 grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.
Memorial visitation will be held 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Thursday, April 22, 2021 at the Church & Chapel Funeral Home (380 Bluemound Rd. Waukesha, WI 53188), with a memorial service to follow at 12 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorials appreciated to Donna Lexa Foundation, Waukesha animal shelter, or Lake Country Caring.
Church & Chapel Funeral Homes is serving the family. For online obit, guest book and directions, visit www.churchandchapel.com.