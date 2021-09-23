MADISON — Longtime communications director for Sen. Ron Johnson and Brookfield resident Ben Voelkel announced Thursday he is running as a Republican candidate for lieutenant governor of Wisconsin.
In his first interview about the campaign Thursday, Voelkel shared with the Freeman his criticisms of Gov. Tony Evers, voicing concern with the state’s direction “whether it’s the unconstitutional mandates, whether it’s the lack of leadership in Kenosha when those riots were going on.”
Voelkel said his policy priorities focus on opportunities along a three pronged approach: educational opportunity, economic opportunity and the opportunity to live in a safe community.
